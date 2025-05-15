Israeli company wins the technology Oscar

The Israeli company – Sound Radix – has won the prestigious Scientific and Technical Oscar Award from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The award is for its sound product – Auto-Align Post 2 – which solves synchronization and alignment issues between multiple sound sources. In professional productions, the simultaneous use of multiple microphones creates technical problems. For example, identical sound reaching different microphones at different times causes interference and degrades the quality of the final audio. Until recently, fixing these issues required precise manual work by sound editors. Sound Radix (credit: NOAM SHUGANOVSKY)

Sound Radix was founded in 2010 by musician and producer Nir Averbuch, who joined forces with his partners Yair Chacham and Dan Raviv, alumni of Unit 8200. The company’s development – Auto-Align Post 2 – allows automatic detection of identical sounds in all microphones, calculation of the time differences between them, and execution of all necessary corrections at the press of a single button. The technology produces clean audio and saves dozens of work hours on every project. Among the company's clients: Disney, Warner Bros., and Netflix.

“When we started meeting for code jams on Fridays, we thought that if a thousand studios adopted our product, we’d hit the jackpot,” Averbuch shares. “We never imagined that we would make such a significant impact on the workflows of sound editors in the global film and television industry. The recognition from the Academy inspires us to keep developing innovative solutions.”