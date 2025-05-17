Price increase? This company is offering a 30% discount

Air Haifa, the northern airline, announces a special promotion of 30% off the flight price (excluding airport taxes, trolley, luggage, and seating) for all company destinations, following the many flight cancellations by foreign airlines. The special discount will be available by entering the coupon code - HAIFA30 and will be valid for bookings made from today until Wednesday (7.5.25) at midnight, for flights taking place during May 2025. The discount applies to all of the company's flights from Haifa International Airport – to Eilat, Larnaca, and Athens. The coupon is valid for one-time use per booking, so any changes to the flight date made after booking with the discount will require payment of the full flight price.

During May, Air Haifa is offering a variety of daily flights at especially affordable prices (before the 30% coupon discount): starting from $59 to Larnaca, starting from $99 to Athens, and starting from 179 NIS to Eilat. The company emphasizes that it is committed not to raise flight prices during the month, aiming to continue providing reliable service at fair prices for the Israeli public.

Dana Rubin, VP of Customer Experience at Air Haifa: "It is important for us to ease the public's concerns and alleviate fears about the upcoming period. The discount we are offering and the stable prices, along with the flexibility to cancel, are meant to provide peace of mind to passengers. We continue to operate all of our flights as scheduled and invite the public to take advantage of the special coupon."