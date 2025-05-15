Five stars, one fashion campaign

The urban fashion brand Lee Cooper is launching an innovative media campaign, the first of its kind in Israel, bringing together five young and promising stars from the world of Israeli football as ambassadors for the summer 2025 campaign.

The stars chosen to participate in the Lee Cooper campaign: Roy Revivo – from Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amir Ganah – from Hapoel Beersheba, Ran Benjamin – from Hapoel Tel Aviv, Sean Goldberg – from Maccabi Haifa, and Yarin Levy – from Beitar Jerusalem.

The five players come from different backgrounds and rival teams but meet on the set under the same title: UNITED BY DENIM – fashion connects, not divides. Alongside the football team, dancer and "Dancing with the Stars" celebrity Sanna Sokol will also star.

Roy Revivo for Lee Cooper (credit: Shai Tamir)

The new campaign, which emphasizes youth, innovation, and unity, marks a significant milestone in local advertising, as a fashion brand chooses to break the boundaries of sports rivalry and unite players from different clubs around a shared message of style, presence, and a new Israeli vision.

Ganit Alon, Lee Cooper's VP of Marketing, said: "We decided to join forces with five of the hottest names in Israeli football and create a collection that speaks to everyone on an equal level. This is not just another fashion campaign – it's a statement: Despite all our differences, it is possible and necessary to unite around style, values, and love of the country."

The campaign is expected to launch in the coming week with an investment of NIS 1.2 million, across all points of sale, digital channels, sports channels, billboards, and social media.

The British fashion brand Lee Cooper is owned by the Brill Group. The brand operates a network of 44 stores throughout Israel.