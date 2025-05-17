Netflix is getting a refresh: This is what your new TV interface will look like very soon

Even though it’s the largest and most popular streaming app in the world, Netflix’s TV interface hasn’t really gone through a revolution in the past decade. For years, it remained almost the same – with a side menu, countless rows of content, and a focus mainly on series and movies. But that’s about to change. The company has officially announced a major refresh to the user interface of its TV app, which will begin rolling out to users around the world in the coming weeks and months – and could change the way we search for (and find) what to watch in the evening.

So what’s new? First of all, Netflix promises that it’s the same familiar interface – just much better. In other words: a clean, modern, user-friendly design that puts an end to exhausting navigation and tries to shorten the path between turning on the TV and actually watching something. Now, the outdated side menu makes way for shortcuts at the top of the screen – so access to search, your watchlist (My List), and live content will be much more accessible.

At center stage: A giant banner that presents a personalized recommendation for a series or movie that might interest you – with tags like “#1 in TV shows” or “Emmy winner” to help explain exactly why it’s being shown to you. Below the banner you’ll find rows of categories like “What you should watch now,” “Today’s Picks,” or “Only on Netflix,” which aim to match your taste in real time.

Here’s what it looks like:

One of the most interesting innovations is Netflix’s new and “responsive” recommendation system. It’s supposed to understand your preferences based on searches, actors you like, trailers you’ve watched, or even moods. For example, if you searched for romantic comedies and a certain actor – the homepage will adapt and show you more content that relates exactly to what you were looking for, without needing to search again.

According to Netflix’s Chief Product Officer, Eunice Kim, the new interface is “simpler, more intuitive, and gives greater exposure to everything Netflix has to offer today – from series to games and live broadcasts.” Or in her words: “It’s still the Netflix you know and love – just better.”

In addition to the TV interface, Netflix is also starting to test new features on mobile. For example, an AI-based search that will allow users to write questions like “I want something light and funny” and get recommendations accordingly – just like a conversation with a friend who knows your taste. This feature is currently available only in limited beta for iOS users.

Additionally, Netflix will begin testing a new vertical video feed – similar to TikTok – which will include clips from series and movies. From there, you can start watching with one click, save to your watchlist, or share with friends.