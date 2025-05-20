New location and traveling pop-up: Victoria’s Secret expands with seventh store at TLV mall

Victoria’s Secret, the international lingerie brand, continues its expansion in Israel with the opening of its seventh store. The new store recently opened on the upper floor of the TLV Mall in Tel Aviv and is operated by Delta Israel Brands, the official franchisee of the brand in the country.

The spacious store, covering an area of 313 square meters, was established with an investment of several million shekels and offers Israeli consumers the brand’s full product range — lingerie, pajamas, perfumes, accessories, activewear, and swimwear.

Alongside the festive opening, Victoria’s Secret is marking a significant milestone in its fragrance world — 15 years since the launch of BOMBSHELL, the brand’s best-selling scent. To celebrate the occasion, the brand is launching a traveling pop-up that will move between the chain’s branches across the country, offering a unique experience for consumers.

Or Spitz, BOMBSHELL perfume pop-up (credit: RAFI DELOYA)

Visitors to the pop-up will enjoy a tasting of a special dessert inspired by the fragrance, created by pastry chef Or Spitz, alongside a cup of coffee. In addition, a personalized engraving service will be available for a variety of the brand’s perfumes.

The festive pop-up began its tour on May 4 at TLV Mall and will continue to various other locations across the country during the week. Among the upcoming stops: Ir Yamim, Petah Tikva Mall, Grand Canyon Haifa, BIG FASHION Glilot, and BIG FASHION Ashdod.

When can you visit?

The dessert pop-up will operate Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and on Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The perfume engraving service will be available Sunday through Thursday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and on Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.