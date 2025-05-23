Is it possible to have a luxury vacation for $1,000? Apparently yes

The company Spirit World Productions, which operates in the field of tailor-made vacations, announced the opening of a new destination for the summer season: The Greek island of Corfu. This is an island in western Greece, near the shores of Italy, characterized by green landscapes, secluded beaches, traditional villages, and Venetian architecture.

According to the company’s announcement, this move is part of an expansion of the luxury vacation options it offers, aimed at an Israeli audience seeking a high level of service, privacy, and accessibility. Among the options the company offers: Vacation packages including a direct flight from Israel to Corfu (approximately two hours flight), accommodation in five-star hotels or private villas, and the accompaniment of a local Israeli representative throughout the stay. Corfu - courtesy of Spirit World Productions (credit: PR)

One of the standout services in the vacation package is a private yacht cruise, led by local female skippers, along the shores of the island of Corfu or to the nearby islands of Paxos and Antipaxos—areas known for their blue caves, white beaches, and secluded lagoons. The cruise lasts for half a day or a full day.

Corfu - courtesy of Spirit World Productions (credit: PR)

The main attractions on the island include the old town of Corfu (Kerkyra), recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site; the Paleokastritsa beach, famous for its clear waters and rocky coastline; the villages of Gastouri and Lefkimmi, offering a rural experience and local food; as well as the Achilleion Palace—which served Empress Elisabeth of Austria and is considered one of the island’s historical attractions.

Package prices for the upcoming summer start at $999 per person for a three-night package in June, in a double room.