Spanish rhythm at noon: am:pm turns a supermarket into a hot dance club

A supermarket is the last place you’d expect to find a thrilling party, but once again, am:pm proves it’s a master of surprises. Last Friday, the urban chain transformed its Kolbo Shalom branch into a lively Spanish-style dance club, as part of an original and innovative marketing move that places it far beyond being just another grocery store chain.

Customers arriving at the branch were greeted with castanets and fans, discovering a supermarket that had undergone a complete transformation into a bustling dance floor. DJ Nadav Shpilman, a well-known figure in Tel Aviv’s alternative party scene and one of the leaders of Castanieta, thrilled the crowd with a unique three-hour music set.

The party featured not only music but also flowing cocktails, fine wines, tasty snacks, and live performances by a flamenco dancer, a saxophonist, and a guitarist. The result was a dynamic and daring event that brought together the world of retail and Tel Aviv’s club culture.

Castanets and fans at the entrance to am:pm's afternoon party (credit: PR)

“We live the city. We understand its vibes, its rhythm, and the people who make it up,” said Shirel Hogeg, CEO of the chain. “am:pm is much more than a supermarket – it’s part of life in the city, part of its unique urban culture.”

Yifat Staal, VP of Marketing at Dor Alon, and Hadar Ariel, Marketing Manager at am:pm, added that the party demonstrates how the chain is redefining the relationship between brand and community. “am:pm is the first in Israel to bring in the growing international trend of parties in unconventional locations – and make it part of Tel Aviv’s routine.”