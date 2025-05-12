The promotions and new home items

The growing preference of consumers to combine high quality with affordable prices is changing the purchasing landscape in Israel and leading to an increase in demand for stylish, up-to-date, and functional items – without compromising on design values or the shopping experience. This trend, which is gaining strength against the backdrop of economic and cultural changes, is creating new opportunities to make quality design accessible to every home and every budget.

In Kiryat Ata, at the Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall, a large-scale outlet fair will be held between May 11–17, with dozens of leading design and lifestyle chains participating. Among the participants: Arad Towels, Naaman, Mashu – Mashu Vardinon, Fox Home, and more.

The significant discounts and unique models offered at the fair give visitors an opportunity to refresh their personal spaces, upgrade their home environment, and explore a variety of styles – from Scandinavian minimalism to contemporary Israeli colorfulness.

According to Ilanit Griowich-Berger, CEO of Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall: “We chose to bring to the north a fair with all the strong and familiar brands in one place, with prices that make people stop and come in. Alongside home design brands, leading fashion chains such as Hoodies, Mania Jeans, Celio, Golf Kids, and others will also participate, with discounts reaching up to 70 percent off. Our goal is to provide customers with an especially worthwhile shopping experience, especially during this time, without compromising on quality or brand.”

May 11–17, Sunday to Saturday

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday – 9:30–21:30, Friday – 9:00–14:30, Saturday night – 20:30–22:30 (half an hour after Shabbat ends) Naaman, the Picnic Series (credit: Lou Martin)

With rising temperatures and the sense of freedom that the spring and summer seasons bring, there’s no better time to get outside and enjoy picnics, hikes, and outdoor meals. Whether it’s a family outing in the park, a day off at the beach, or a nature hike – Naaman offers everything you need to make the experience easy, convenient, and above all, beautiful.

In the spring-summer collection of the leading lifestyle brand, the Lou Martin picnic series stands out, combining practicality with stunning design. The series is an inspiring collaboration between the Australian design brand Maxwell & Williams – which has become beloved and popular in Israel as well – and Aboriginal artist Lou Martin, a native of New South Wales, Australia. Martin, whose creations are born from a deep connection to the traditions and heritage of her people, brings her unique style to the tableware – colorful dot paintings that blend ancient Aboriginal art with modern design.

The Lou Martin series includes lightweight, durable melamine dishes that don’t break, are suitable for repeated use, and provide a practical and eco-friendly solution – a perfect alternative to disposable dishes. The series offers plates, bowls, trays, mugs, and a variety of complementary accessories like a picnic mat, cooler bag, water jug, and lunch bag – all of which will save you the hassle of complicated preparations and turn any picnic into a simple, pleasant, and stylish experience. Price range: NIS 35–145 for club members and those joining upon purchasing two or more items.

In addition to the melamine dishes and stylish accessories, Naaman offers a smart solution for keeping food at the right temperature outdoors – a high-quality thermal food container. The container keeps food warm for up to 6 hours and cold for up to about 2 hours, thanks to its advanced triple-layer structure.

The container comes in a selection of practical sizes to choose from – 1.5, 2, and 2.5 liters – so you can match the exact volume to your needs and the number of diners. Price range: NIS 70–80 for club members and those joining upon purchasing two or more items.

And finally – you can’t go on a picnic without convenient and reliable storage boxes. At Naaman you’ll find a wide selection of storage containers in various sizes and materials, suited for food storage at home or on the go. For example, a set of four high-quality plastic boxes in refreshing summer colors, with volumes of 2.25 liters, 1.4 liters, 850 ml, and 450 ml, is suitable for freezing and dishwasher-safe – an ideal solution for organizing and carrying food easily and conveniently. Price of the set: NIS 65 for club members and those joining upon purchasing two or more items.

With the wide range of tableware and accessories Naaman offers, it's easier to plan an outdoor meal without compromising on order, aesthetics, or convenience. Available at Naaman stores and online.

Ahead of Shavuot, the Festival of First Fruits and Harvest, model and actress Yael Shelbia, ZER4U’s presenter for the fifth season, shot the new ZER4U campaign in nature – this time at the horse farm in Moshav Udim. While not riding a horse, it was certainly the beginning of a promising friendship for her.

Yael Shelbia shared that she enjoys the single life and thinks it's still too early for her to move on, but she very much believes in love when it comes. In general, she said she thinks her next relationship would preferably be with someone less famous, but she's not ruling out the possibility of a relationship with someone well-known in the industry. "There are advantages and mutual understanding," she said. One thing's for sure – she always prefers to be surrounded by flowers, especially orchids and tulips.