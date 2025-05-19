Fieldin announces collaboration with ARAG

Ag-tech company Fieldin, which developed an operational management platform for farms growing perennial crops, announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with ARAG, a leading provider of precision agriculture technologies. Under this agreement, the two companies will provide precision solutions for farmers of perennial crops, with a focus on the U.S. West Coast.

The first joint product of the two companies is a digital solution for monitoring spray volumes that combines the knowledge of both companies to improve the accuracy and efficiency of spraying in vineyards and orchards. The solution will provide farmers with full visibility of spray flow rates and prevent real-time errors, as well as provide aggregate data on spray quantities for reporting and cost calculations. According to the two companies, given the rising prices of chemical materials, shrinking profit margins, and stricter regulatory requirements, full control over spraying activities is now more critical than ever.

ARAG is a leading company in the field of precision spraying, developing solutions that improve the efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability of spraying activities. In 2013, it was acquired by Nordson Corporation, which specializes in developing precision technologies for a variety of markets and industries.

The integrated solution will provide farmers with real-time data and alerts about spray flow, enable monitoring of all spraying activities, identification of problems, and immediate corrective actions. Fieldin's system automatically links spray recommendations with their practical implementation in the field, ensuring accuracy and ease of use. In addition, the system captures weather data to improve spraying accuracy. All these contribute to improved efficiency, optimal crop protection, and significant savings in pesticide materials.

The new solution is particularly beneficial for perennial crops such as vineyards, apples, cherries, and almonds. The digitization and optimization of spraying activities, a result of the collaboration, ensures improved coverage, reduced waste, and minimal environmental impact. The partnership aims to provide customized spraying solutions for each grower based on their specific needs, from monitoring chemical usage to automatic spray flow control and variable material application in different plots. Yiftach Birger, Co-Founder and COO of Fieldin (credit: PR)

Yiftach Birger, Co-Founder and COO of Fieldin: “The partnership will make precision spraying technology more accessible and seamless for farmers. We are committed to collaborating with advanced technology providers like ARAG to equip farmers with the tools they need to maximize efficiency, comply with regulatory requirements, and adopt sustainable farming practices.”

According to market data, less than 10% of farmers on the U.S. West Coast use precision technologies for direct crop spraying, compared to 90% in Australia. This disparity is mainly due to the complexity involved in implementing such solutions. Traditional spraying methods lead to inefficient pesticide use, resulting in overuse of chemicals, higher costs, and environmental harm.

Demi Mantas, Sales Manager America, ARAG: “The field of precision agriculture is developing rapidly, and our ability to monitor the performance of spray systems is a turning point for farmers. This partnership will make the shift to data-driven spraying easier than ever before and will ensure improved coverage, reduced waste, and stricter compliance with sustainability standards.”

Fieldin is a leading digital platform that provides real-time visibility and control over all operational processes of agricultural farms. By combining data-driven insights with agricultural technologies, Fieldin empowers farmers to improve efficiency and sustainability and increase their revenues. The company covers more than 2.83 million dunams (700,000 acres) in the United States, with a deployment of over 10,000 connected machines across more than 35,000 sites in the U.S.

Fieldin was founded by Boaz Bachar and Yiftach Birger, both of whom have a rich family background in Israeli agriculture. The company operates R&D centers in Tel Aviv and Yokneam and service, sales, and support centers in the United States and Australia. Fieldin’s investors include Fortissimo Capital, Zeev Ventures (Oren Zeev), ICON Accelerator, Akkadian Ventures, Maor Investments from Luxembourg, and other investors.