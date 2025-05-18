If there are no flights – sail on ships: Huge growth in demand for cruises in Israel

Ahead of the IMTM 2025 International Tourism Exhibition, to be held in Israel for the 31st year, Eyal Attias, CEO of MSC Cruises Israel, reveals that the past year has seen a significant surge in demand for cruises in general and luxury cruises in particular. According to Attias, demand for cruises has risen by 50% over the past year, with the sharpest increase observed specifically in the luxury cruise segment, following the launch of MSC Cruises’ luxury brand, Explora JOURNEYS.

“Vacationers around the world are discovering the cruise experience, and we’re feeling it here in Israel too,” says Attias. “More and more vacationers are choosing cruise holidays thanks to the combination of diverse destinations, full-board accommodation, maximum comfort, and a rich experience for the whole family. Alongside this, we’re seeing a clear trend of increased demand for luxury cruises, reflected in double-digit growth. We see this in the strong demand for voyages with Explora JOURNEYS, which was established to offer a luxurious and personalized cruising experience. Surprisingly, and despite the high cost of living in Israel, we are seeing a spike in bookings for luxury cruises as well as luxury-category cabins on MSC Cruises voyages.” Eyal Attias, CEO of MSC Cruises Israel (credit: MSC Cruises)

MSC Cruises, the third-largest cruise company in the world, has in recent years worked to strengthen its presence in the Israeli market, including through attractive packages for Israelis and a marketing network tailored to diverse audiences – from young families to couples in their golden years.

According to Attias, the growing demand also stems from changes in local tourism consumption and exposure to international cruises from Haifa. “Israelis have learned to appreciate all that a quality cruise has to offer – a combination of the comfort of a floating hotel, a variety of destinations without the need to change accommodation, and all at competitive prices.”

During the IMTM conference, MSC Cruises will present its summer and fall destinations for the 2025–2026 seasons, with a focus on cruises in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Caribbean islands, alongside unique experiences and private luxury areas on the company’s ships, such as the MSC Yacht Club, which serves as the VIP luxury section of the company’s cruises for customers seeking an exclusive, quiet, pampering, and private experience.

“We continue to innovate and offer the Israeli vacationer experiences never before seen in the industry. Our investment in innovation, alongside understanding the changing needs of the Israeli market, ensures that we will continue to lead the cruise industry in the coming years,” concludes Attias.