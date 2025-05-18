Concentrix launches managed cybersecurity service: CyberProtect

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global leader in technology and services, which began operations in Israel in 2023, announced the launch of CyberProtect, a managed cybersecurity service that combines the company’s expertise in the field with a leading cybersecurity technology partner. The new managed service will help the company’s clients implement modern solutions for detecting and responding to emerging threats across all areas of the business.

CyberProtect is the latest in a series of integrated business solutions that Concentrix offers its clients, enabling all activities to be carried out more intelligently and securely. CyberProtect provides businesses with a managed cybersecurity service using a holistic approach that covers threats and responses in cloud environments and on-premise data centers at client sites. The service is based on a flexible and easy-to-adopt model that provides clients with access to proven tools, experienced analysts, and simplified operation, without the costs and complexity involved in self-managing cybersecurity.

Axel Mouquet, Senior Vice President of Practices, Concentrix: “As cyber threats multiply and become more advanced and harder to detect, companies need smarter and more connected cybersecurity solutions that accelerate threat response. Concentrix itself has invested decades of work in strengthening our defenses and building partnerships with leading cybersecurity firms. CyberProtect reflects a proven approach—real-time security, widely deployable technology, and support from a global team of experts who know how to manage risk at the organizational level. The service removes the complexity of managing cybersecurity and enables clients to focus on running their businesses with confidence.”

Concentrix’s operations in Israel are led by Einat Binyamini. In Israel, Concentrix offers a wide range of services, including brand experience design, building secure AI technologies, and digital services provided according to the requirements of global brands, with adaptations to the needs of the Israeli market.

Einat Binyamini, Founder and Manager of Concentrix Israel: “CyberProtect is now also available in Israel alongside a wide variety of technological and business services we provide to our clients in the country. A managed cybersecurity service in an outsourcing model suits businesses and organizations that struggle to meet the ever-increasing demands and capabilities required in cybersecurity. CyberProtect offers them a suite of cutting-edge cyber solutions backed by an international team of experts, with a pricing model that suits the financial capabilities of any business.”

CyberProtect is based on Concentrix’s deep cybersecurity expertise and a strategic network of leading industry partners. These combined capabilities include AI-powered security operations, email protection, biometric authentication, and advanced data security. They provide a unified approach to cybersecurity that simplifies and streamlines incident responses across the organization, strengthens identity protection, defends against malicious phishing attacks, safeguards critical data, and simplifies incident response. CyberProtect enhances organizations’ ability to operate with greater confidence, efficiency, and flexibility—as required in a dynamic business environment.

Concentrix designs, builds, and operates fully integrated solutions at speed and scale across entire organizations. The company helps more than 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. It employs 440,000 people serving clients on six continents, in over 70 countries, and in more than 150 languages, generating revenues of $9.6 billion in fiscal year 2024.

