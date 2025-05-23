The Isrotel chain will implement energy storage facilities for self-consumption in its hotels

The Isrotel hotel chain and the energy company Doral Urban from the Doral Energy Group have signed a groundbreaking agreement, under which energy storage facilities for self-consumption will be established in the chain’s hotels. The storage facilities will enable the hotels to conduct smart and efficient electricity grid management, provide energy resilience that will allow the hotels to operate in a green and independent manner even during peak hours, along with significant savings in electricity usage, which will be stored in the facilities and used for the hotel's self-consumption.

The first storage facility will be established at the Daroma Hotel (formerly Ramon Inn, which will open in June 2025), and afterward, storage facilities will be implemented in additional hotels of the chain.

Lior Raviv, CEO of the Isrotel hotel chain: “We are proud of the cooperation with Doral Urban, through which the Isrotel chain is taking a significant step in leading the hotel industry in Israel toward sustainable conduct that preserves the values of environmental responsibility. The Daroma Hotel in Mitzpe Ramon, which will open soon, has been renovated and redesigned with the aim of bringing the simplicity of the desert inside, creating an authentic experience inspired by the desert nature that surrounds the place. It was chosen to be the first among the chain’s hotels where a storage facility will be established. Later on, we will implement the system in additional hotels.”

Gili Sheffer, CEO of Doral Urban: “We are happy and proud of signing the agreement with the Isrotel chain, and thank them for the trust and the choice of Doral Urban as a partner along the way. The establishment of the storage facility at the Daroma Hotel is a first step in a broad cooperation that will enable Isrotel to benefit from smart energy management, electrical resilience, and energy profitability – while upholding the values of sustainability and environmental responsibility. This is a clear expression of our values and our belief – in the energy revolution we are leading in the urban space in Israel.”