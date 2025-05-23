Young, trendy, economical: The iconic success conquering the road

There isn’t an Israeli who doesn’t know the Renault Clio, the supermini that has become an almost classic icon on our roads since it first appeared here in the early 1990s. This is the model that introduced a different approach to urban driving – compact, accessible, yet with presence. Now, after a short break, the Clio returns to Israeli roads, updated, refined, and above all, focused on what really matters to Israeli drivers in 2025: design, technology, efficiency, and a reasonable price.

No flash, just presence

The new generation of the Clio doesn’t come with unnecessary pretensions – it simply does what it needs to do, and does it well. With a 1.0-liter turbo gasoline engine, 90 hp, and a combined fuel consumption of 5.8 liters per 100 km, the Clio maintains a successful balance between performance and savings. It’s not a race car, but it will certainly provide a nimble driving experience in the city and on interurban roads, without draining your wallet at the gas station.

The renewed Clio features precise design lines that upgrade its look without changing its fundamental character. The front grille has been widened and integrates with new LED headlights and arrow-shaped daytime running lights. Renault’s updated logo, placed at the center of the front, signals the brand’s entry into a new era. The Clio’s beauty is not limited to standout details, but lies in its correct proportions and clean lines. It’s a design that draws glances thanks to its restraint, not by making a loud attempt to impress at any cost.

Compact on the outside, smart on the inside

Inside the cabin, the Clio reveals one of its main advantages – smart use of space. The rear seats offer 16.5 cm of legroom, an impressive figure for a vehicle in this category. The designers understood the modern urban equation: a compact car on the outside but spacious on the inside. With a 350-liter trunk and 1/3–2/3 split-folding rear seats, the Clio easily handles a large shopping load, sports gear, or suitcases. The driver’s position is planned with a functional approach – every switch in the right place, a readable display, and every interaction is effortless. It’s a design philosophy that favors real solutions over superficial impressions.

On the digital side, the Clio doesn’t lag behind. The Easy Link multimedia system with a 7-inch touchscreen, full smartphone mirroring via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital dashboard that updates based on what you want to see. These aren’t gimmicks but truly useful features that ease driving and improve the overall experience.

Renault understands the importance of safety in urban driving and has equipped the Clio with advanced systems once reserved for luxury vehicles. The model includes an autonomous braking system that detects collision risks with pedestrians and cyclists and intervenes if needed. Alongside it operate lane departure warning systems, driver fatigue monitoring, and traffic sign recognition – all working in the background to provide a safety net for those driving on crowded roads or on long trips.

The trim level in the new Clio is a balanced package that offers everything necessary, including a central touchscreen, full smartphone connectivity, automatic rain and light sensors, and 16" alloy wheels.

A car for those seeking value for money – and style

So who is it for? The Clio is built for a wide range of drivers. Students will find a stylish vehicle that doesn’t burden their bank account. Couples at the beginning of their journey will appreciate the modular flexibility that adapts to changing needs – from a baby stroller to weekend trip gear. Older adults looking for a compact and user-friendly vehicle will discover that the Clio offers comfort and reliability.

Let’s lay the cards on the table – Renault offers a practical solution for the Israeli driver. The renewed Clio presents precise choices: a modern design that stands the test of time, technological systems that serve the driver rather than burdening them, and an interior that makes use of every centimeter for the benefit of passengers and cargo. It offers European quality at a competitive price of NIS 124,990, a figure that positions it as an attractive option in the Israeli car market, especially when considering the rich equipment and fuel efficiency.

More than three decades on Israeli roads and the Clio continues to deliver a precise formula. It has built a loyal following that values its simple promise: a reliable car that performs its role perfectly. THE POWER OF LOVE, the slogan accompanying the new Clio, isn’t just a marketing phrase but the essence of the bond formed between drivers and a car they can trust – and keep falling in love with, even after the initial excitement.

