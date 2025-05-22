The very best: Recommended hotels in Dubai

Since the Abraham Accords were signed with the United Arab Emirates, Dubai has become a desirable destination for many Israelis who visit its luxury shopping centers and other international attractions – from Burj Khalifa to desert safari tours. As is well known, the hotels in Dubai are characterized by luxury and exceptionally high service standards. Here are recommendations for six recommended hotels in Dubai.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa (5 stars)

An especially luxurious (and expensive) hotel designed in the spirit of the Armani fashion brand. It is located in Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, and offers a luxury spa, direct access to Dubai Mall, several restaurants in various styles, and other indulgences – as befits its name. The hotel offers free wireless internet.

Price per couple: from NIS 3,100 per night.

Taj Dubai Hotel (5 stars)

A hotel whose design is inspired by classic Indian style and offers a spectacular view of Burj Khalifa and the lively surrounding area. The hotel is close to the popular Dubai Mall (there are even free shuttles from the hotel) and features a spa and large fitness center, a pool, and several culinary areas offering a unique taste experience. The hotel offers free wireless internet.

Price per couple: from NIS 1,100 per night.

Grand Plaza Mövenpick Hotel (5 stars)

The hotel, which has a swimming pool and a fitness center with a sauna, is a short drive from the Jumeirah Beach promenade. It offers free wireless internet and excellent breakfasts in several styles. Also in the hotel: a beautiful terrace overlooking the city skyline.

Price per couple: from NIS 516 per night.

City Seasons Hotel Dubai (4 stars)

The hotel, located in an excellent location – in the heart of the historic center Deira Dubai and a very short walk from a metro station, offers an outdoor pool and modern-style rooms. The hotel restaurant offers local and international culinary experiences. The hotel features a luxurious health club, advanced fitness center, and free wireless internet.

Price per couple: from NIS 410 per night.

The First Collection Dubai Business Bay Hotel (4 stars)

A beautiful and spacious hotel with a huge outdoor swimming pool and a private beach overlooking the city skyline. The hotel is located in the Business Bay area and is a half-hour walk (or a short drive) from Dubai Mall. It has a beach club and four restaurants – one of which is especially recommended and has won many awards. The hotel features a fitness center and spa, as well as free wireless internet.

Price per couple: from NIS 730 per night.

Rove Downtown Hotel (3 stars)

An incredibly charming hotel whose outdoor swimming pool offers great views of Dubai's skyscrapers. It is close to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. The hotel rooms are relatively large, and the hotel itself is very close to a central metro station. It has a fitness center and free wireless internet.

Price per couple: from NIS 540 per night.