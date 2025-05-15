Precise design and attention to detail: 420 insane square meters in the Sharon region

Planning and Design: Shlomit Zeldman

In the center of a pastoral plot in the Sharon region lies a private home that has been redesigned meticulously and with attention to the smallest details. Architect and designer Shlomit Zeldman led the project, and together with the homeowners created a living space that reflects a warm, functional, meticulous lifestyle — and above all, one that is personalized for the family living in it.

This is a 420 square meter built house, located on half a dunam, inhabited by a couple with two children. Its design is characterized by a consistent and clean design approach, combining minimalist forms, precise materials, and a true love of hosting.

Planning and design: Shlomit Zeldman (credit: Shay Gil)

Upon entry, one encounters the impressive dining area, located at the heart of the house in a double-height space. A blackened brass table of an exceptional 4-meter length serves as a design and social focal point. The dining area is positioned exactly between the kitchen and the pool, creating a harmonious and inviting flow between interior and exterior — an ideal spot for hosting and family gatherings.

The second side of the central triangle of the public space is the kitchen — a spacious room in a monochromatic white tone, with clean and precise design. The cabinets open by touch, without handles, and appliances are hidden behind uniform fronts. Minimalist lighting hanging from the kitchen ceiling adds softness and cleanliness, and the herringbone parquet contributes to the general warmth of the space. Adjacent to it is an outdoor kitchen, designed as a complement and support for hosting or simultaneous cooking.

Planning and design: Shlomit Zeldman (credit: Shay Gil)

The living room continues the kitchen's clean design line, with white-toned furniture but varied forms: Chaises, ottomans, stools — each family member finds their place. Wide, impressive openings blur the boundary between outside and inside, creating a sense of spaciousness and lightness. In a central corner, a piece of art by artist Orit Fuchs, in red and white hues, adds a colorful twist and design interest to the space.

Next to the kitchen, discreetly, is the family room — an intimate space in dark tones that includes a luxurious leather sofa, advanced audio system, and ottomans. Here the family gathers to watch, talk, or rest, in a quiet and pleasant atmosphere that differs from the light tone of the rest of the house.

Planning and design: Shlomit Zeldman (credit: Shay Gil)

A wooden-clad staircase with a concealed glass railing leads to the upper floor. An overhead bridge connects the children's wing with the parents’ wing, while maintaining privacy and functional separation. Entry to the master suite is through a meticulously crafted carpentry corridor — where the entrance to the bathroom is also concealed. Pendant light fixtures alongside a grooved bed back continue the design line of the facades, creating a uniform, pleasant, and quiet look.

The couple’s bathroom is clad in thin gray tiles, and includes a freestanding bathtub, a wide shower, and a granite-covered vanity — a combination of luxury and restraint.

Planning and design: Shlomit Zeldman (credit: Shay Gil)

In the basement, covering about 120 square meters, several complementary spaces were planned: A fully equipped gym with dedicated graphic wallpaper, a floor-to-ceiling wall mirror, a sound system, and an infrared sauna; a training studio; and a small kitchenette. In addition, it contains a guest suite for the older children of the family, which includes a sitting area, TV, private bathroom, and a window to the English courtyard — preserving a connection to natural light and air.

The garden surrounds nearly the entire house and is accessible from several points. Smoothed concrete paths blend with natural vegetation and lead to a large black front door. On the other side — an intimate swimming pool that includes a wading area with sunbeds. On both sides of the pool, seating areas were placed — one stylish, as a direct extension of the living room, and the other around an outdoor dining table, complementing the indoor corner.

Planning and design: Shlomit Zeldman (credit: Shay Gil)

Although this is a second-chapter family, the planning emphasizes equality and uniform attention to all the children — those who live in the house and those who visit occasionally. Consideration for each family member’s needs is evident in every detail, making the house not only beautiful and pleasant — but also smart, sensitive, and loving.