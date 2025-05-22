Significant reinforcement in the north: Innovative laboratories in Nof Hagalil

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of UCT Fluid Solutions, the company held a ceremony to inaugurate advanced research and development laboratories in Nof HaGalil. The festive launch took place on May 5 in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Nof HaGalil, company executives, industry leaders, journalists, and leading customers of the company. The celebratory event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the new laboratories, marking UCT Fluid Solutions’ commitment to continue leading the field of technological development in Israel.

The laboratories, established with an investment of millions of shekels, are equipped with advanced technological equipment such as a digital EDS/SEM microscope, optical microscopes, a tensile testing machine, sophisticated measuring instruments, machining tools for sampling, and unique control systems. The technological equipment was installed in cleanrooms and various specialized laboratories. The cleanroom is among the most advanced in Israel's industry.

The innovative R&D center will allow the company to accelerate the development of new products and technologies, potentially shortening existing development times by up to 50%, and will serve as a distinct advantage in a highly competitive market—helping the company strengthen its position as a global technological leader in its field.

Dr. Yehuda Salhov and Rafi Kazma (credit: PR)

Dr. Yehuda Salhov, Senior Vice President of UCT Global and CEO of the business unit UCT Fluid Solutions (formerly Ham-Let), stated: "The establishment of the development laboratories in the new facility symbolizes our ongoing commitment to technological excellence and to investing in the workforce that drives innovation in the company. These laboratories will provide an optimal environment for the development of groundbreaking technological solutions, benefiting the growth of our company and our customers. For our company, this was a significant strategic decision to establish an R&D center that serves our customers’ needs with rapid turnaround."

Rafi Kazma, Vice President of Research and Development at the company, stated: "The opening of the new R&D center marks a milestone in our journey to expand the research and technological capabilities of UCT Fluid Solutions. The new development center will strengthen our ability to provide innovative solutions for our customers around the world, particularly for companies engaged in the semiconductor industry. UCT Fluid Solutions currently has the deepest expertise in microstructural analysis, thanks to the new scanning electron microscope (SEM) installed in our R&D center. We are now capable of identifying any potential contamination risk and developing ultra-clean products to meet the growing demand of the semiconductor industry."

In 2021, the American company UCT acquired the Israeli company Ham-Let, which was established 75 years ago, and positioned it as a business unit with its headquarters and main plant located in the Nof HaGalil industrial park in northern Israel. The company specializes in the development, production, and distribution of customized products and solutions for clients in the semiconductor, gas, and oil industries.