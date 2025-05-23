You hear, bro? You won’t want to take these pants off

Hits the mark: Replay returns with a collection that’s simply hard to take your eyes off, especially the elegant pants. Items that suit both the office and a casual coffee outing, with a precise cut that fits the body perfectly and fabrics you can’t stop touching. The pants we fell for are exactly the upgrade needed for a man who understands a bit about style: Tailored cut, but with a modern touch, comfortable waistband, and a fabric that feels like a suit but “behaves” like sweatpants. So if you’re still walking around in jeans on a workday – bro, it’s time to move on. They’re flexible in just the right way, maintain a proportional structure, and mostly – addictive. This is totally a redefinition of “nine to five.”

How much? NIS 549 | Available at brand stores and online.

Replay (credit: PR)

More than 25% of men in Israel remove body hair, the Israeli man today is looking for comfort, aesthetics, hygiene, and above all – control. So it’s no surprise that more and more of them are adopting hair removal as part of personal grooming. Anyone still living under the illusion that this is “just for women” should check the data: In the US, UK, and Spain – up to two-thirds of men are now smoother than ever. And now the smooth solution is coming to Israel too: International hair removal brand Ulike launches the UIM20-Men, an innovative at-home IPL device specially developed for stubborn male hair: Dark, thick, and relentless. It features immediate cooling technology and is painless, even in the most sensitive areas, including a skin tone sensor, and promises to reduce hair by 94% within two weeks. No pain, no plucking, and no leaving the house.

How much? NIS 2,889 | Available on Ulike’s official website and selected stores.

Ulike (credit: PR)

Just thinking about the upcoming July-August heat (hopefully it’ll be kind), and already the mind goes to the most efficient solutions: How to lighten up and feel as cool as possible? We quickly got the answer thanks to the must-have tank top for the season, from Adidas. Light, breathable, and pleasant like a day off. Maximum comfort with a small logo that pays tribute to the brand’s sports heritage.

How much? NIS 279.90 | Available at Adidas Israel stores and website.

Adidas (credit: Adidas Israel PR)

We asked Gil Granot, owner of the IsraelBody supplement chain, a nutrition and supplement lecturer, what protein he recommends – there were several, but we focused on just one. No-bullshit protein: R1 Protein by RULE1 – no sugars, no fats, no posturing, no lactose, and no gluten. 25 grams of pure protein per serving – isolate and hydrolysate only – for fast, clean, and efficient absorption. Suitable for men, women, athletes, trainees, vegetarians, and those who demand results, not stories. The flavors? Exactly as they sound: Chocolate, vanilla, cookies & cream, chocolate peanut butter, banana, and salted caramel. The result? 87% real protein.

How much? NIS 429.90 for 2.2 kg | Available at IsraelBody stores and website.

RULE1 (credit: PR)

ASICS’ new sneakers manage to combine a minimalist look in gray and silver tones with uncompromising technology. And really, there’s not much more to add – a quick glance at the picture below and you’ll get the idea. The Gel Kinetic Fluent model features shock-absorbing gel, unisex design, all-day comfort, and is suitable for both light workouts and the coffee afterward.

How much? NIS 899 | Available at branches in Tel Aviv Port, TLV Mall, Haifa Mall, and online.

ASICS (credit: courtesy of the brand)

A new cleansing mousse from Clinique that pampers the face but doesn’t go easy on dirt. A silky texture that turns into a soft foam, a blend that melts away oil, makeup, pollution, or just a crappy day – all without drying or leaving you overly shiny. What’s inside? Glycerin and hyaluronic acid, for moisture. Coconut extracts, for nature. And an overall feeling of a man who knows self-maintenance isn’t shameful – it’s a must. Who’s it for? All skin types, including yours.

How much? NIS 141 for 125 ml | Available on the brand’s website, flagship stores, and drugstore chains.

Clinique (credit: PR)

Origins’ new mushroom lotion isn’t just scented water – it’s green juice for the soul of your skin. Watery texture, mushroom ingredients ten times more potent (Reishi, fermented Chaga, and licorice root if you insist), and technology that helps soothe, restore, and strengthen the skin against everything the world throws at it – whether it’s pollution or just a rough day. Suitable for sensitive, red, or just drama-queen skin – and clinically proven: Reduces redness twice as fast, strengthens the skin barrier within 4 hours, and reduces irritation by 27%. In short, this is the lotion that makes your skin say “thank you,” even if you’ve never heard it complain.

How much? NIS 200 for 200 ml | Available on the brand’s website and drugstore chains.