Meet: The new ambassador of the well-known sports brand

In an innovative and first-of-its-kind move, the Japanese sports brand ASICS appoints a dog as an official ambassador for the first time – in recognition of the central role dogs play as natural motivators for physical activity and improving mood.

The Japanese sports brand ASICS becomes the first in the world to sign with a dog and add it to its list of official ambassadors. The dog Felix, one of the most popular dogs on social media, has been appointed as the brand’s new ambassador – with the aim of encouraging movement that promotes both body and mind.

According to a new global study by ASICS, dogs are the ultimate motivators for physical activity: 65% of dog owners reported that their dog is the main factor that drives them to go out and move – more than family, celebrities, or fitness coaches. The study also reveals that dog owners are 31% more likely to meet physical activity recommendations, with an average of 210 minutes of exercise per week, and that their mental well-being index is 18% higher than those who do not own a dog.

ASICS announced today a surprising and unexpected ambassador: Not an athlete, not a celebrity, and not even a person – but a dog named Felix. The choice was made in light of research findings pointing to the significant contribution of dogs in motivating people to act and in improving mental health.

Prof. Brendon Stubbs, an expert on the link between physical activity and mental health from King’s College London, explained: “The ASICS research highlights the tremendous impact dogs have on our levels of physical activity and on overall mood. Dog owners are more active and feel better – both physically and mentally.”

As part of the initiative, ASICS is opening the opportunity for the general public to nominate their dogs for the role of “ASICS Soulmate Ambassador.” The dogs selected will serve as official influencers of the brand and will take part in a campaign promoting simple movement such as walking or running – which brings real improvement to mood.