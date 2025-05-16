Your flight was canceled? The southern hotel invites you to a vacation at reasonable prices

At a time when reality is forcing many Israelis to cancel their holiday plans abroad, the Ein Gedi Hotel chooses not to take advantage of the situation and instead reaches out to disappointed travelers. In a decision that reflects long-term thinking and social responsibility, the hotel’s management — located at the magnificent meeting point of sea and desert — is launching a significant offer for those who book a local vacation early, at a reasonable price.

The hotel offers special vacation packages for a minimum of two nights, with prices starting at NIS 800 per night for a couple, including bed and breakfast during weekdays, and NIS 1,190 per night for a couple on weekends. The special prices are valid for reservations made by May 18, 2025. The Pool at Ein Gedi Hotel (credit: Aya Ben Ezri)

The location of the Ein Gedi Hotel is perhaps one of the most unique in the world, not just in Israel. On one side stretches the Dead Sea in a thousand shades of blue, and on the other stands the striking Judean Desert. Between them lies the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve — a green natural gem boasting streams, unique vegetation, and wildlife.

The world-renowned botanical garden, established by a pioneering community that brought life to the heart of the desert, adds another layer to the experience. As Amos Kenan wrote: “There is a desert in the world, and there is a sea. But the place where the desert touches the sea, and the sea touches the desert — is a place of grace.”

The hotel rooms extend the experience of nature and serenity. They are all built on one or two levels, surrounded by well-tended gardens and expansive lawns. One of the great advantages is direct access to hiking trails from the room’s doorstep, allowing guests to set their own pace — whether it’s a challenging desert hike or quiet moments overlooking breathtaking views. Ein Gedi Hotel (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Wellnesspa – Beyond Ordinary Pampering

One of the hotel’s main attractions is the “Wellnesspa” — a new category of spa that blends space, nature, and energy. This experience is described as going beyond ordinary pampering and indulgence, offering new vitality for body and soul.

The complex includes a unique saltwater pool and a swimming pool overlooking the cliff walls of the Judean Desert, alongside a variety of treatments rooted in ancient desert wisdom. The connection to nature is felt here as well, with treatments accompanied by views of the stunning reserve, sea, and desert landscapes.

The hotel also offers a range of activities: Guests can join Pilates, Qigong, or yoga classes, or head out on an adventurous hike through desert trails. And in the very place where the Song of Songs was written, one can also celebrate love in the magical corners of the botanical garden — especially at sunrise and sunset.