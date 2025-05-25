Another aircraft and more flights: The northern airline expands operations

The airline Air Haifa announced today (Thursday) the signing of an agreement to purchase another new ATR 72-600 aircraft, which is expected to join the company’s fleet at the end of 2025. The new aircraft will be the fifth in the company’s fleet, following the expected arrival of the fourth aircraft already this coming summer.

The company’s accelerated expansion, established as a response to the need for aviation services from the north, will enable it to increase flight frequencies, add new destinations, and strengthen operations at Haifa International Airport.

"The order of the fifth aircraft is another step in realizing the company’s business plan and follows the expected arrival of the fourth aircraft already this coming summer," said Miki Strassbourger, one of the founders of Air Haifa.

Air Haifa (credit: SIVAN FARAG)

According to him, "The company’s ability to expand at a rapid pace is the result of the work done by the people of Air Haifa—the flight attendants, pilots, ground crew, and headquarters staff—alongside the close cooperation we receive from the Airports Authority, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Transport Ministry."

The expansion of the aircraft fleet comes during a challenging period for Israeli aviation, as the operations of foreign airlines to Israel are limited. The addition of aircraft and increased frequencies will provide greater flexibility for passengers when planning their flights, with an emphasis on residents of the north.

Air Haifa’s fleet, consisting entirely of modern ATR 72-600 aircraft, is the youngest in Israel. These aircraft provide a comfortable, safe, and efficient flight experience to nearby destinations from Haifa—including Eilat, Larnaca, and Athens.

"Everyone believes in the national need to strengthen aviation from the north and is working together to make it a reality," Strasbourg emphasized. "Expanding operations and increasing frequencies to popular destinations will allow us to offer even more high-quality, accessible, and flexible service from Haifa Airport, and we are proud to serve as a real and essential alternative for the residents of the north and the State of Israel as a whole."