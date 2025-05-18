After being banned for 100 years: The European river reopens for summer swimming

The Seine River, the famous artery running through the heart of Paris, is undergoing a historic transformation this summer. After decades of a complete ban, city officials have announced the opening of three public swimming zones along the river—free of charge.

“We want to give the river back to the residents and visitors,” declared Marie Barsac, Sports Minister, in a statement released yesterday. The groundbreaking initiative will launch on July 5, less than a year after Olympic divers showcased the success of the river’s water cleanup efforts. The Seine River in Paris, Opening of the Olympic Games (credit: Ricardo Mazalan/Pool via REUTERS)

Swimming Like in the Olympics, with Views of the City’s Icons

The chosen locations promise an extraordinary experience: The first pool, offering the most spectacular view, will be set up across from the Swan Island with a direct sightline to the Eiffel Tower. The second zone will be located in the historic islands area, facing the recovering Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the third will be built in the eastern section, near the National Library.

Each site will include changing rooms, shower facilities, sunbathing areas, and of course—a professional lifeguard team. The area near the Eiffel Tower will also feature dedicated installations for children and families.

Swimming in the Seine was officially banned in 1923, although daring Parisians continued to jump in secretly until the early 1960s. Industrial pollution and boat traffic made the idea unthinkable—until now.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor, sees the move as more than just a tourist gimmick: “This is a step in the city’s preparation for the climate future,” she said. “In an era of global warming, we must create natural cooling solutions in the heart of the urban environment.”

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎mytravelfellow.france‎‏ (@‏‎mytravelfellow.france‎‏)‎‏

A Shared Victory for the Environment and Tourism

For years, the city authorities faced criticism over the river’s pollution levels. The change began with preparations for the Olympics, which included billions of euros invested in upgrading sewage systems and implementing advanced filtration solutions.

An innovative monitoring system will test the water quality in real time, and health experts will oversee the safety of swimmers. The project complements previous municipal efforts to reclaim the river for the people, such as closing highways along the banks and converting them into public promenades.

Opening hours, safety regulations, and additional details will be published in the coming weeks, but it is already clear that summer 2025 will mark a new chapter in the complex relationship between Paris and its river.