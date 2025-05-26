Light-textured facial sunscreen; ideal as a makeup base

The new sunscreen offers high protection of SPF 50 and is enriched with a combination of natural extracts: tea tree oil, coconut oil, and green tea. The cream has a light texture and a dewy finish, making it ideal for use as a makeup base – to create a radiant and fresh look, even on the hottest days.

Sunscreen has long since become a product that is part of a skincare and skin protection routine, and not just for the summer season. Using a quality sunscreen daily not only helps prevent sunburn, but it is the simplest and most effective way to maintain the skin’s appearance. To ensure continuous protection, the product should be reapplied every two hours, and it is important to apply it 15–30 minutes before sun exposure.

The skincare brand SO.KO was launched about six years ago and is known for its minimalist design line in pink and white colors. The brand includes skincare products made in Korea, alongside a variety of accessories: serums, eye pads, face and lip masks, massage rollers, gua sha stones, and more.

• Price: NIS 50

• Where: In stores and on Super-Pharm online