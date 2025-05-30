Wix presents: Wixel – the next-generation visual design platform

Wix.com Ltd., the world’s leading SaaS-based website building platform, announces today the launch of Wixel – a new, independent visual design platform powered by artificial intelligence. Wixel was developed with the goal of making the world of visual design accessible, enabling anyone to turn creative ideas into high-quality, professional outputs – simply and quickly. The platform combines some of the world’s most advanced AI technology with a user-friendly interface and powerful features, to create a smooth and accessible design experience.

In an era where technology is rapidly evolving and user expectations are growing, studio-level design has become the standard. With a wealth of available design tools and a constantly shifting market, many business owners and creators struggle to choose the tools that fit their needs – and to produce professional results.

Wix, which for years has led the revolution of making complex technologies accessible, enables anyone to easily build a professional website. Now, that same vision drives Wixel – a platform that integrates advanced creative tools with artificial intelligence, to enable anyone to design like a pro. The system works behind the scenes, selecting the ideal technological models for each action – and delivering optimal results.

For example: a jewelry designer can photograph a product, upload it to Wixel, remove the background or place it in a completely new environment, adjust brightness and contrast, and embed it into a ready-made professional template – all within minutes. She can add text, adjust the layout, and download the final file for use on social media or in an online store. Alternatively, the system can be asked to generate images with various finishes and styles – tailored to the brand. In the near future, additional capabilities such as video and stories creation will also be added.

Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix: “Artificial intelligence is the foundation of Wixel. Design is in our DNA, and the ability to simplify complex experiences is our expertise. With Wixel, we aim to spark a real revolution in the design field – and make the most powerful creative tools accessible to everyone, regardless of design background. This version is just the beginning, and I’m excited to discover the platform’s infinite creative potential as we continue to develop and enhance it.”

Wixel is currently available in English, with free use and an option to upgrade to the Pro plan, which includes premium templates and additional design elements.