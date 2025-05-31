Nicol Raidman launches lifestyle brand: “Everyone deserves only the best”

After six years of development and production in various countries around the world, entrepreneur Nicol Raidman is unveiling her new brand – NO ONE BETTER: An international lifestyle brand aimed at breaking the perception that luxury and quality are reserved for the few. On May 25, 2025, the e-commerce site will be launched with the first resort collection – just the beginning of a journey that will include four different product categories.

“NO ONE BETTER redefines the concept of luxury, offering a new perspective,” explains Nicol Raidman. “The brand shatters the outdated notion that uncompromising quality is reserved only for the top elite and offers products of the highest standard at prices that make them accessible to everyone.” NO1BETTER (credit: Almog Gabay)

The first resort collection includes dozens of cuts and a wide range of colors. According to the company, all items are made from high-quality materials, with an extensive size range (XS-XXL for women, S-XXL for men), and the company prides itself on its commitment to sustainability – all products are vegan.

Another unique aspect of the brand is the packaging: Each item is packed in luxurious branded packaging, and swimwear comes with a special waterproof bag, included as a gift with every purchase.

In terms of pricing, the company offers a wide range: Resort and linen clothing (NIS 299–NIS 899), women’s swimwear (NIS 329–NIS 829), men’s swimwear (NIS 449), bags (NIS 699–NIS 1,190), and loungewear (NIS 180–NIS 569). NO1BETTER (credit: Almog Gabay)

Following the launch of the e-commerce site, the company plans to open retail points in iconic destinations around the world, including Paris, London, Mykonos, Saint-Tropez, Monaco, and Miami. “Nicol Raidman, the company’s owner, is an Israeli, a proud Zionist and Jew, and sees it as a moral commitment to launch the brand in Israel before anywhere else,” the company states, “and to position the brand in the global consciousness as an Israeli brand.”

In the next year and a half, three additional categories are expected to be revealed under the brand: Sports fashion, beauty, and home décor. The company has also launched a VIP customer club, which grants members a permanent 10% discount for those who accumulate purchases totaling NIS 3,000 within a calendar year.