SoftOrbits launches a web-based version of its Watermark Remover

SoftOrbits is an image data processing software development company that has recently released its signature Watermark Remover as a web-based solution, immediately getting traction and increasing its user base. Here’s how the team explains this success and what it plans to do next.

SoftOrbits is an image data processing software development company founded in 2006 by Eugene Ustinenkov. Although it was initially a small startup that focused on developing single-feature-focused utilities, today SoftOrbits is one of the niche leaders, boasting over a million yearly downloads and 300,000 users.

SoftOrbits has proved that image editing software can exist in the form of smaller-scale utilities and doesn’t have to be a comprehensive overarching program to become successful.

Recently, the company has released a web version of its signature Watermark Remover, doubling down on that point and increasing convenience for its customers. As a result, the active user base for the tools has increased significantly, benefiting both parties.

“We have always focused on providing quick and simple solutions for our customers. In theory, you can spend a few hours learning how to remove watermarks manually, and then spend a few extra hours removing them from all the photographs you need cleared, but why would you waste your time when you can use an automated solution? This is something that lots of giant software developers miss — yes, your tool is great for pros, but an average user doesn’t need all of these functions — they want quick and reliable results,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits and AlarmFront.

As Eugene explains, providing watermark removal functionalities online significantly increases convenience and accessibility for an average user. While marketing teams and influencers still choose to download utilities since they will be using them multiple times, many users have gotten accustomed to one-time editing solutions that help them deal with a certain issue and move on to something else seamlessly. Since watermark removal is always in high demand, SoftOrbits has experienced a stable flow of users looking for a quick and reliable tool.

“We like the diversification that online tools provide, enabling us to serve different audiences with different needs. This provides a lot of opportunities for growth and expansion, which we plan to use to secure an even better spot in the industry. Right now we feel like increasing the number of tools available online is a priority, so we will focus on that for a while, but this isn’t the full extent of our plans,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits, Candidate of Technical Sciences.

The team behind SoftOrbits sees Watermark Remover’s success as proof of properly understanding their audience’s needs. Another thing the company is going to work on is providing its latest AI-powered tools as web solutions as well, ensuring quick access to some of the most sophisticated prompt-based functionalities.

“AI is certainly on everyone’s list of priorities, and the way it powers image editing is truly unparalleled. Although the technology is still evolving and there are many things that require fixing, its potential draws so much attention that it cannot be ignored by anyone who aims to stay afloat in the industry. We recognize the trend but we want to make sure our solutions are truly beneficial and reliable enough, so we mostly focus on using AI to deal with boring routine tasks rather than for its generative capabilities. Offering our AI tools online is doubly convenient, so we will certainly do that in the future,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits with more than 10 years of software development expertise.

With that in mind, SoftOrbits’ Watermark Remover has marked a new era for the company, the team believes.

“SaaS and AI are the two pillars that will hold most image editing solutions at the top of the image data processing industry, so it only makes sense to work towards building these pillars early on. While the process takes some time, the results are well worth the effort, so be ready for our expanded toolkit,” says Hannes Jansen, writer and editor at SoftOrbits.

