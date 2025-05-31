The hidden flavors of the Galilee: 3 experiences you shouldn’t miss at the Ba Li Galil festival

The Ba Li Galil Festival is back with a new and rich edition, offering visitors a unique opportunity to taste, experience, and connect with the authentic Galilee. The festival, taking place from May 29 to June 2, 2025 in the Beit Hakerem cluster, features a wide variety of activities in Karmiel, the Misgav Regional Council, and the surrounding villages — from restaurants and culinary workshops to performances, tours, and events for the whole family.

Here are three special recommendations for festival days that are worth marking in your calendar:

Saturday, May 31 – Good Neighbors Event in Deir al-Asad

The Good Neighbors event in Deir al-Asad invites you to a day filled with culture, flavors, and encounters in the heart of the Galilean village. This is a unique event that offers a close-up look at the residents of Deir al-Asad, known for the Dabach meat factory, and a rich culinary experience focusing on meat-based cuisine — just before we transition to dairy dishes for Shavuot. Good Neighbor Event (credit: Erez Ben Simon)

Throughout the day, you’ll enjoy colorful folklore performances, guided village tours, music stations, dance shows, dialogue circles, authentic food stalls, and open homes of local cooks — a rare opportunity to sample the delights of the Galilean Arab kitchen.

Before booking a tour in the village, note that Deir al-Asad is located on a mountain slope with steep streets — which may make walking tours challenging, especially for those with mobility issues. While the view is unique, the village itself is not among the most beautiful or well-kept in the area. Nevertheless, it is well worth visiting for its special atmosphere, varied performances, and the excellent food offered by the local women. This is a chance to experience the local culture, enjoy unique events, and savor authentic tastes.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Some activities require advance registration – more details are available on the festival website. Ba Li Galil Western Festival (credit: Erez Ben Simon)

Sunday (Shavuot Eve), June 1 – Fairy Tale Trail and Dairy Brunch in Shchanya

If you love nature, Instagram-worthy views, and are looking for a family-friendly activity, come to Shchanya on the eve of Shavuot (June 1) for a free guided tour and kids’ activity! You’ll find a walking trail with special spots — a stunning viewpoint, a sundial where you are the hand, and a fairy tale forest the kids will love. Afterwards, enjoy a meal at the nearby Lotem Deri Bistro. By the way, the sites are always open for independent visits.

Ben’s Path – Ben’s Path is a magical garden that combines nature with seating areas, a sundial, eco-benches, an herb corner, a wind rose, mosaic, and a spectacular viewpoint. The garden was established in memory of Ben Sela from the community of Kornit, who fell in the Second Lebanon War, and features a memorial at its center. The tour is led by Yehudit Sela, Ben’s mother, who tells his story. He loved hiking, and his quotes along the path are inspirational: “I continue on the path I want and believe in. My path: To fulfill dreams, to fulfill myself, and to be happy...” Ba Li Galil Western Galilee Festival (credit: Erez Ben Simon)

Two things not to miss on the path – a special sundial where you are the hand. Stand on the month of the year, and your shadow will show the time. And the lookout and bench overlooking the open landscape. The site and view are so beautiful you’ll definitely want to post a selfie to Instagram. Some parts are accessible.

The Fairy Tale Trail – a charming and short path featuring 18 puzzle sculptures representing famous fairy tales, each with a box containing the relevant storybook. Along the trail, signs on trees (such as oak, pistacia, arbutus, carob) explain their role in the stories. QR codes are also placed throughout, allowing visitors to listen to stories and songs about the trees. The trail was initiated and built by Ilan Freudenthal, a resident of Kornit, along with other locals. This route is especially recommended for families with children, as it combines nature, knowledge, and fun. Note that the walk is directly in the forest and not on a paved path.

The tours at Lotem will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025 (Shavuot Eve), departing at 10:00, 11:00, and 12:00, and will include a guide, activity, and musical performance along Ben’s Path and the Fairy Tale Trail. Ba Li Galil Festival – Western Galilee (credit: Erez Ben Simon)

Lotem Deri Bistro – Kosher Dairy

After your walk and once you’re tired (or beforehand, to gain energy), you can eat at Lotem Deri’s bistro. The spacious bistro includes indoor seating, a wooden deck at the entrance, and a courtyard with seating among the trees in a relaxed and pleasant rural atmosphere. The bistro serves brunch and decadent morning pastries, afternoon tea, and in the evening transforms into a chef’s restaurant with oven-baked pizzas and handmade pasta, alongside salads and fish dishes. Among the dishes I tasted at brunch and particularly enjoyed — green shakshuka, a mixed lettuce salad with oranges, beet carpaccio with cheese, and homemade bread. For more information: Lotem Deri Bistro

Shavuot (Monday), June 2 – Chocolate, Cheese, Music, and Wine Event at Lotem Compound

If you prefer culinary activities, workshops, and an arts fair with live music, come to the Lotem compound on Shavuot (June 2). There will be an entire pedestrian street of activities: Tours of Flora Dairy, cheese-making workshops, chocolate workshops at The Secret of Cocoa, and wine tastings at Lotem Winery. Alongside all this will be an artisan fair with local creators — jewelry, second-hand items, flowers, candles and soaps, records, and live music. Admission is free, and some workshops and stalls require payment. The event will take place on Shavuot, Monday, June 2, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The Lotem compound is the permanent home of several attractions: Lotem Winery (credit: Erez Ben Simon)

Flora Dairy

Flora is a boutique dairy producing artisanal cheeses from sheep and goat milk. In the display fridge at the pleasant visitors center, you’ll find a variety of fine cheeses alongside local products available for purchase. It’s recommended to sit in the beautifully designed lounge for a light meal based on cheeses created by culinary expert Michal Binshti and cheese maker Azi Mitrani, or to join a cheese-making workshop (by prior arrangement). During the festival, a Circassian cheese-making workshop will be held, lasting about an hour at 10:00, 12:00, and 14:00. Minimum 10 participants. Cost per person – NIS 150. For details and reservations – Flora Dairy 054-4200678

The Secret of Cocoa Chocolate

A boutique chocolate shop producing handmade chocolates without preservatives, homemade ice creams, and pralines. The charming little store allows you to taste and purchase the products, play chocolate games, and join chocolate workshops. For adults, I recommend the Irish Cream and chocolate liqueurs made here. Chocolate and liqueur-making workshops are held throughout the week by prior arrangement (minimum 4 participants, NIS 120–140).

Lotem Winery

Established in 2010, Lotem Winery follows an organic philosophy and produces high-quality wines using environmentally friendly methods — including in the guest experience. The winery’s visitors center is open all week and offers a unique experience combining wine tastings, an open Galilean landscape view of the Kinneret, and a diverse food menu. Highly recommended: Sit on the winery’s balcony, which overlooks a stunning view all the way to the Sea of Galilee! For details: Lotem Winery

Visiting on a different day? Follow the program on the festival website – https://baligalil.bkerem.org.il