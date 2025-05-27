Good Pharm opens flagship branch at the Grand Mall in Petah Tikva

The Good Pharm chain, owned by businessman Rami Levy, continues to expand – and this week will open its new flagship branch at Ofer Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, part of the Ofer Malls Group. The new branch will cover more than 300 square meters, with an investment of approximately NIS 1.6 million.

The new branch will offer consumers a wide range of products in various categories, including personal care, toiletries, cleaning, cosmetics, makeup, food products, baby and children’s items, fashion accessories, and more – all at prices accessible to every pocket. This is the chain’s 68th branch and the fourth in the city of Petah Tikva.

According to Naomi Simantov, CEO of Ofer Grand Mall in Petah Tikva: “Until recently, Good Pharm was known as a chain whose branches were located on street-level stores or in small neighborhood shopping centers. Only recently did the chain begin opening branches in leading malls, and therefore it was decided to open the flagship branch in one of Israel’s leading malls. We are happy and proud to open a flagship branch and to be the first to launch a GOOD PHARM store in Ofer Malls. The chain has changed the shopping experience in Israel, allowing every consumer to lower their monthly shopping basket.”

Ohad Sandler, CEO of the Good Pharm chain, added: “We are excited to bring the Good Pharm discount experience to the Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, which attracts thousands of visitors daily. We are confident that this is just the opening shot for the launch of additional branches in Ofer Malls. There is a high concentration of the chain’s branches in Petah Tikva, and therefore we are confident that this branch too will be among the most successful in the chain, as befits Ofer Grand Mall – one of Israel’s leading malls.”

Ofer Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, part of the Ofer Malls Group, is considered one of the top three malls in Israel. It spans a commercial area of 40,000 square meters, with approximately 220 stores of leading and international brands. The mall includes 12 parking levels with 1,850 parking spaces, as well as three charging stations for electric vehicles. Over 25,000 people visit the mall each day.