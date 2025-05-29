With an investment of NIS 100 million: A new boutique hotel opens in the Golan

After a trial run of about five months, the OAKS boutique hotel in Buq’ata, in the Golan Heights, is opening its doors. The hotel was built with an investment of over NIS 100 million, and includes 41 rooms and suites intended for adults only.

Hotel OAKS, named after the wild oak forest visible from its windows, was born from a vision to open a wide door to the world and invite guests to fall in love with the Golan Heights at an altitude of 1,200 meters above sea level.

As mentioned, the hotel has 41 suites and rooms. Each room is a combination of elegant design, natural materials, and a view that needs no filter—oak forests, orchards, and distant peaks. The rooms are spacious and equipped with king-size beds, boutique toiletries, and luxurious showers. Some rooms offer a private balcony facing Mount Hermon, others also include a sauna.

Oaks Hotel (credit: AYA BEN-EZRI) Oaks Hotel (credit: AYA BEN-EZRI) Oaks Hotel (credit: AYA BEN-EZRI)

Beauty Clinic

The hotel also includes a spa area, featuring spacious and stylish treatment rooms, a dry sauna, wet sauna, traditional Turkish hammam offering authentic treatments, a jacuzzi pool, and relaxation areas open to the view. In addition, a fully equipped gym and a swimming pool that is open year-round.

In a refined, feminine, and beautifully designed space, a “Beauty Clinic” has been established—entirely dedicated to moments of care, relaxation, and renewal. The place is staffed by a professional and experienced team offering full-body care, with a wide range of treatments: Advanced cosmetics, manicure and pedicure, laser hair removal, and personalized hair styling.

Oaks Hotel (credit: AYA BEN-EZRI) Oaks Hotel (credit: AYA BEN-EZRI)

An Island of Tranquility

On the hotel rooftop, next to the pool, is the Rooftop Snack Bar, offering a light bar menu, cocktails, music, and a view—this is also where guests enjoy the kosher breakfast served at the hotel.

Additionally, a luxury meat restaurant called “Lusper - restaurant and bar” will soon open in the hotel and will be open to the general public as well.

“We are proud to offer a place that is an island of tranquility, allowing couples to disconnect from complex reality and enjoy a luxurious vacation in a magical location,” says hotel owner Ajwad Abu Shahin. “Establishing the hotel after a challenging security period is an expression of confidence in the future of the region, which holds within it touristic treasures and abundant nature.”

Launch prices: Mid-week trial promotion starting at NIS 800 per night for a couple, including bed and breakfast.