But what if we told you that in Haifa, right here in the north, you’ll find the largest escape room complex in Israel, with 8 different rooms – each offering a unique experience and stunning design? Meet Quest Room – the place where every room is a world of its own.

What is an escape room anyway?

An escape room is a group adventure game set in a real-world environment. Participants are “locked” inside a room designed around a central storyline – it could be a mad scientist’s lab, a mysterious crime scene, a fantasy world, or even a horror basement. In order to escape within the time limit (usually 60 minutes), you’ll need to cooperate, solve puzzles, crack codes, find clues, and piece together the logic behind the story.

It’s an experience that blends creative thinking, teamwork, and mental challenge – all with plenty of fun, tension, and action. Quest Room – Israel’s largest escape room complex awaits you in the heart of Haifa (credit: PR)

A variety of rooms for everyone

At Quest Room, there’s something for everyone – parents with kids, young people looking for action and an original experience, or adults who want to engage their minds while enjoying an intriguing atmosphere. With a wide selection of rooms, every group can find the style that suits them best:

Adrenaline-pumping action rooms

Horror rooms that will get your heart racing

Fantasy and adventure-themed rooms

Light-hearted rooms perfect for birthdays and team celebrations

If you're looking for an escape room in Haifa that will turn your weekend into a memorable adventure – this is the place.

An experience for everyone

Quest Room’s biggest advantage is its diversity. Whether you’re a fan of thrill and action, drawn to spooky rooms with a mysterious atmosphere, or prefer creative puzzles suitable for teens and kids – you’ll find the perfect room for you here.

Many companies choose to hold team-building events with us, and families often come to celebrate birthdays in a unique and unforgettable way.

And most importantly – every room has been meticulously designed, with advanced sound and lighting effects and an atmosphere so immersive you’ll forget you’re playing a game.

Why choose escape rooms in Haifa?

Haifa has become one of Israel’s favorite destinations for family outings and cultural activities – and Quest Room plays a major part in that. As the largest escape room complex in Haifa, we make sure to offer up-to-date content, puzzles that change with the seasons, and warm, welcoming service for everyone – from couples to groups of up to ten participants.

A perfect activity for tourists and visitors in the north

It’s not just the locals who enjoy it: Tourism in the north is booming, and many discover that escape rooms in the north are the perfect way to spend a quality hour – especially on rainy or particularly hot days.

Quest Room is open all week, including weekends, and welcomes groups by appointment. On our website, you’ll find all the information you need – availability, prices, and glowing reviews from past visitors. Quest Room – Israel’s largest escape room complex awaits you in the heart of Haifa (credit: PR)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people can play in each room?

Usually between 2 and 8 participants, depending on the room.

Are there rooms suitable for kids?

Absolutely! Some rooms are suitable for ages 9 and up, accompanied by an adult.

Do I need any prior experience?

Not at all. Anyone can join in, have fun, and try solving the puzzles in their own way.

What do visitors say?

“An amazing experience. We did the fantasy room with the kids, and they couldn’t stop talking about it.”“We had a team-building event with work – professional staff, an incredibly designed room. Just perfect!”“Crazy horror room – like being in a movie. Highly recommended for action lovers.”

Convenient, accessible location – walking distance from everything

One of Quest Room’s biggest advantages is its location. We’re located at 9 Leon Stein Street, Haifa – right next to the Lev HaMifratz train station, central bus station, Lev HaMifratz Mall, and other entertainment areas.If you're coming by public transport – you’re in the right place. Driving? There’s parking available nearby.

How to book?

Super easy! You can book in advance through our website. Just go to the Quest Room site to reserve and choose your room, or call us at 04-300-5001 – our team will be happy to help you find the perfect room and explain all the entertainment options available.

