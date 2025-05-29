Cloud servers cut costs and boost performance: Why more Israeli businesses adopt advanced cloud

This is not just another technology trend — it is a fundamental change in the way businesses manage their data, infrastructure, and operations. Cloud solutions have become commonplace in recent years, not only for large high-tech companies but also for small businesses, offices, digital agencies, accountants, lawyers, e-commerce stores, and even factories.

What exactly is a cloud server?

A cloud server is a virtual computer located in a remote data center, operated by a cloud infrastructure provider. Instead of maintaining physical hardware in the office, the business gets full access to an external server through an internet interface — with complete control over processing power, memory, storage, and bandwidth.

The implication: There is no need to purchase, maintain, or upgrade physical servers. Everything is based on actual usage — Pay As You Go — which saves significant expenses in both the short and long term.

What are the practical advantages?

Advanced Information Security – leading cloud providers invest in advanced security mechanisms: Encryption, user-based access management, daily backups, firewalls, and intrusion prevention systems.

Case Study: One Failure That Led to a Breakthrough

One of the clients who recently joined OMC Cloud’s cloud services is a large financial consulting firm from the central region. After several repeated failures in the physical server at their office — including a full-day system shutdown — the client approached us worried. He explained that it was important for all employees to keep working without interruption and that he had legacy systems dependent on a very specific server configuration.

Despite the concerns, we conducted a full mapping of the systems for him, built a precise cloud infrastructure tailored to his needs, and migrated the entire work environment — including old software, databases, and backups — in less than 48 hours, without any downtime at all. Today, three months later, the client reports a significant improvement in system speed and zero failures since the migration.

Cloud Solutions for Every Sector

In Israel, there is a sharp rise in cloud usage outside the high-tech world as well. Law firms are establishing secure Terminal Server environments for remote work, factories operate legacy production software via cloud servers, and start-ups build DevOps infrastructures based on advanced VPS systems.

Today there are also dedicated packages for specific industries — including pre-configured servers with installed software, cloud backup solutions, CDN services, and more.

Why OMC.Cloud?

