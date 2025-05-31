The Island Israelis love is coming back to life: Returning to the flight map with surprising prices

While Israeli skies are still dealing with numerous flight cancellations from various airlines, some good news is coming from Greece: The island of Kos, one of the favorite vacation spots for Israeli families, is returning to the tourism map with direct flights launching very soon.

The Greek airline Blue Bird Airways, owned by the tourism wholesaler Kavei Hufsha, will begin operating direct flights from Ben Gurion Airport (Terminal 3) to Kos starting May 29 (the weekend of the Shavuot holiday).

In recent years, the Greek island has become a magnet for families seeking “all-inclusive” vacations and hotels with water parks. The resumption of direct flights is expected to meet the growing demand for new and accessible vacation destinations.

Until June 22, flights will run twice a week, on Sundays and Thursdays. Starting from the summer break (June 22 onward), the company will increase operations to daily flights from Ben Gurion to the island.

The prices being offered are especially attractive: Introductory one-way fares start at just €97. Tickets can be booked on the airline's website (Bluebirdair.com), on booking engines, or through travel agents in Israel.

Based on these flights, Kavei Hufsha will market vacation packages with instant and exclusive confirmation for a wide range of leading hotels on the island, such as those in the KIPRIOTIS and BLUE LAGOON chains—all on an all-inclusive basis and with access to water parks.

The vacation packages will include transfers to the hotels and a representative from Israel. A 4-night all-inclusive holiday with free access to a water park will start at just $455.

A statement from Kavei Hufsha said: “With the launch of the new flight route to Kos, we are proud to offer Israelis new summer vacation options at accessible prices that include the full vacation experience—flights, transfers, an Israeli representative, all-inclusive accommodations, and a water park. We are confident that this year too, Kos will become a top destination for family vacations.”