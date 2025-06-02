A vision that crosses borders: The Upper Galilee unveils a new bridge over the Hermon Stream

While the north is still coping with the aftermath of the war, a glimmer of hope shines over the Hermon Stream: A new pedestrian bridge in Sde Nehemia was recently completed at an investment of NIS 1M, signaling the beginning of a tourism recovery in the area.

After four months of work, the bridge was completed by the Kinneret Drainage and Rivers Authority, funded by the Israel Land Authority (ILA) – through the Open Spaces Fund – and in collaboration with the Upper Galilee and Mevo'ot HaHermon Regional Councils. The bridge, built on the foundations of an old water infrastructure crossing, will help create a continuous trail network for hikers near the stream. Sde Nehemia Bridge (credit: Avi Arish, for the Kinneret Drainage and Rivers Authority)

The construction of the bridge is part of a broad tourism initiative – the Hermon Stream Promenade – which will include environmentally friendly parking areas, ecological walkways, restoration of the stream banks, the installation of trash bins, and more. The project was overseen by Oshri Yaloz, an engineer from the Kinneret Drainage Authority, and Guy Koller, northern project manager on behalf of the authority.

Yanki Quint, Director of the Israel Land Authority and Chair of the Open Spaces Preservation Fund, stated: “We have approved a work budget of approximately 400 M NIS for 2025 for the development and rehabilitation of natural sites throughout Israel, of which about 150 M NIS will be allocated to rehabilitate sites in the north and south that were damaged during the war.”

Asaf Langleben, Head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, emphasized the significance of the project: “The Sde Nehemia Bridge is part of a network of footpaths and bike bridges along the streams in the area. I call on the public – come visit our region, come enjoy the beautiful nature. Through the hard work of our partners and ourselves, the Upper Galilee will return stronger and better than it was before the war.”

Tzvika Slutsky, CEO of the Kinneret Drainage and Rivers Authority, shared: “During the war in the north, and despite the risks, our teams worked—at times under fire—to meet the goals we had set. With tourism returning to normal after more than a year of war, and with several months of security calm following the ceasefire, the many travelers visiting our area will be able to enjoy high-quality facilities.” Sde Nehemia Bridge (credit: Avi Arish, for the Kinneret Drainage and Rivers Authority)

The project is part of an ambitious master plan developed by the Upper Galilee Regional Council, which includes nine walking and cycling trails totaling approximately 240 kilometers. These trails will link major tourist sites in the “Finger of the Galilee” and create a continuous promenade along the Jordan River—from the river’s source in Sde Nehemia to its outlet at the Sea of Galilee.

The Sde Nehemia Bridge joins two other bridges placed over the Snir (Hasbani) Stream in 2023. Together, they enable continuous hiking and cycling trails in open spaces, providing safe and convenient passage from bank to bank.