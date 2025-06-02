Sony’s new headphones don’t bring a revolution – but they do bring the focus back to Apple

Sony announced the WH-1000XM6 last week. Yes, that same clunky name that makes you double-check if you typed it right – but one that has already become a status symbol for noise-canceling headphones. And this time, it comes after a three-year gap from the previous model – an unusual delay for this series, which usually updates every two years.

So the question arises – is a new model even necessary? The XM5 are still considered excellent, even today. And the M6? They don’t present a revolution. Unlike the jump from XM4 to XM5 which included a significant design change, this time Sony focused mainly on the sound, improving noise cancellation, and small hardware tweaks – while hardly touching the design.

And that’s what makes this launch interesting. While Apple has hardly touched the AirPods Max since 2020 (unless you’re really excited about USB-C and a new light blue shade), Sony hasn’t stopped. It moved forward at a steady pace – and this year we’re already at the sixth generation of the series.

So we received the WH-1000XM6 for early and in-depth review (and from here on, we’ll just call them XM6, because with all due respect, this isn’t a typing test) – and now it’s time to check what’s really new, whether the difference is noticeable, and who this model is actually worth the investment for.

Design and Structure: Same DNA, With a Gentle Touch

At first glance, the XM6 look almost identical to the XM5 – and that’s no coincidence. Sony keeps the same clean and minimalist design line from the previous generation, with a slightly thicker headband and a structure aimed at comfortable long-term wear. The lightweight remains, and the overall feel on the head is still excellent – maybe even a bit better thanks to a small but noticeable update in the headband itself, which is now wider and asymmetrical, reducing pressure from the top of the head.

But the real design change this time is one that Sony had already abandoned in the past – and now, to the delight of many, brings back: The headphones are foldable again. Unlike the XM5 that could only swivel and lie flat, here the audio units can once again be folded inward – like in the older models. It’s a small change that might seem minor, but it’s very significant when you pack them in a bag or try to squeeze them into a travel case.

The result? A smaller case, also newly designed: No zipper this time, but a clever magnetic closure that can be operated with one hand – a small but extremely convenient upgrade. Just keep in mind that you have to place the headphones inside at a specific angle for everything to close properly; it takes a second to get used to. WH-1000XM6 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Beyond that, Sony made a few other small but useful changes. The power button is now round and recessed, making it easy to distinguish by touch from the noise control button. You can finally mute and unmute the microphone during a call with a double tap – no need to fumble with your phone. The ear cushions are still faux leather, but now they can be removed relatively easily in case you need to replace them.

And there’s also one small detail that might make you raise an eyebrow: It’s finally possible to charge and listen at the same time – but not through the same port. To do this, you’ll need to plug in both a USB-C cable for charging and a 3.5mm cable for audio. Yes, in 2025. Yes, for $449. Yes, it’s unclear why.

Still, if we measure by one parameter only – long-term comfort – Apple’s AirPods Max still lead. They’re heavier, but the materials, cushions, and weight distribution just feel a bit more natural for prolonged use. The gap isn’t dramatic, but it’s there. And it’s almost the only area where Sony hasn’t yet surpassed Apple. WH-1000XM6 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Sound You Don’t Just Hear – You Feel

Let’s start with the main thing: The sound of the XM6 is outstanding. Sony did precise work here – not dramatic, not revolutionary, but something you can feel in every song. The new drivers (which Sony itself developed especially for this model) deliver a rich, balanced, and clean result – the kind that makes you dig up old playlists just to hear what you missed before.

The songs I know best are the ones I love testing new headphones with – the ones I know by heart but hope to hear something new in. In “Tattoo” by Loreen, for example – a song I’ve overplayed since Eurovision 2023 – the electronic production sounds much cleaner here. You can clearly distinguish between different synth layers, the bass is deep but not overpowering, and her voice – despite all the surrounding drama – remains precise, sharp, and central.

Even in quieter songs – like “Hasheket Shenish’ar” by Shiri Maimon – these headphones simply do justice. The gentle accompaniment, the piano, the string instruments joining gradually – everything sits in place. And her voice? The closest I’ve heard it to being in the studio. Soft, precise, sharp, with not a single tone smudged or lost. And yes, the sound is better than what I know from the AirPods Max.

Overall, the feeling is one of balance. No frequency pushes too much, no overblown bass, no piercing treble – everything is accurate, measured, and wide. And if you’re looking for the “wow” – yes, there’s also a Spatial Upmixing feature that expands the “regular” sound and gives it more dimension. In short, Sony aimed for something very clear here: Sound that respects the music. And that’s exactly what the XM6 offer – no unnecessary noise, no gimmicks. Just good sound that makes you want to listen to everything all over again. WH-1000XM6 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

New Chip, Upgraded Noise Cancellation, and a Bit of AI on the Side

At the heart of the XM6 is a completely new component called the QN3 – and it absolutely leads the pack. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the previous model (and a few before it) made do with the QN1 chip, considered Sony’s standard since the XM3 days. And now? Sony claims the QN3 is seven times faster. Not bad at all for something whose main job is to silence the world.

The new chip allows Sony to add four more microphones – a total of 12 microphones (!) distributed across the headphones and intended to power the noise-canceling system. More microphones mean more information – and better ability to distinguish between background noise and what’s really important, like your voice or the quiet you’re seeking. And it doesn’t stop there: Sony upgraded what used to be called the Auto NC Optimizer, now named Adaptive NC Optimizer – which identifies in real-time changes in air pressure, the shape of your head, or how the headphones sit, and adjusts noise cancellation accordingly.

In actual use – yes, there’s a difference. Even in particularly noisy places, the XM6 managed to reduce background noise impressively, especially in high and mid frequencies (like office chatter or gym noise). It’s not total silence, but it is a tangible improvement you can feel – even compared to the XM5, and certainly more than the AirPods Max.

WH-1000XM6 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Sony also continues to integrate AI algorithms in phone calls: The XM6 use a model trained on 500 million (!) voice samples to improve speaker recognition and reduce background noise. Along with two new microphones better positioned for voice pickup, you’ll get better call quality – at least in theory. In practice, the headphones definitely manage to suppress wind or street noise, but your voice may sound less clean in quiet environments – a side effect of overly aggressive processing. It’s not bad, it’s just… technical.

Beyond that, all the familiar automation features are back: Adaptive Sound Control that adjusts to your location and activity, Speak-to-Chat that pauses music when you start talking (or coughing), a natural and pleasant transparency mode, and even head gestures to answer a call (or a desperate nod to reject it). This is exactly the feature list that made Sony what it is – and it’s still here, only smarter. WH-1000XM6 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Bottom Line

So after about two weeks with the XM6 (and three years of waiting for a new model), it’s fair to say: Sony didn’t disappoint. This isn’t a generation that brings revolutionary design or one big “wow” – but a consistent, precise, and smart upgrade in nearly everything that matters.

The new chip improves noise cancellation noticeably, the sound is better than ever – rich, balanced, and full of detail – and comfort got another small boost thanks to the return of the foldable design. Call quality also improved, mainly thanks to six microphones dedicated to voice and AI-based algorithms that manage to isolate your voice from the surroundings – even if not perfectly.

There’s an almost unreasonable amount of small, smart features here: Head gestures, automatic sound modes based on location, Speak-to-Chat, spatial audio – and the list goes on. Battery life remains the same (30 hours with active noise cancellation, 40 without), and that’s not a bad thing either.

The main downside? The price. $449 is no small amount – and it makes the XM6 the most expensive model in the series to date. If you already have the XM5 and feel they still meet your needs – there’s no urgent need to upgrade. But if you’re using the XM4, or your previous headphones are collapsing from exhaustion – this is definitely a worthy candidate for your next splurge.

And the very bottom line? Sony beats Apple in almost every category – in sound, noise cancellation, features, and price. Only in comfort do the AirPods Max maybe still win – and even that, just slightly. In fact, the XM6 don’t reinvent sound – they just do almost everything better. And that’s more than enough to make them the most complete, smart, and impressive headphones you can find right now.