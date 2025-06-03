Mayer House Hotel in Dizengoff Squar marks 3 years with can't-miss surprises and summer treats

In the very heart of Tel Aviv, across from the historic and revitalized square, the Mayer House Hotel is celebrating three years of operation with the launch of a particularly attractive summer package. The hotel, located in a preserved 1970s building near Dizengoff Square, offers vacationers a package that includes accommodation, a couples massage at the hotel spa, and breakfast — starting at NIS 1,490 midweek. A room at the Mayer House Hotel (credit: PR)

This special package is a great opportunity to experience Tel Aviv urbanism at its best, with a perfect combination of indulgence, central location, and a young, vibrant atmosphere. The hotel offers 46 elegantly designed rooms and suites, some with balconies overlooking the city. Mayer House Hotel pool (credit: PR)

Beyond the rooms, the Mayer House boasts additional attractions: On the ground floor is the beloved Café Mayer, offering Israeli and continental breakfasts alongside bistro dishes throughout the day. On the rooftop, guests will find a stylish pool with panoramic city views, and in the evening the space transforms into Rooftop 98 — a trendy cocktail bar featuring a changing food menu by acclaimed chef Tzvika Strauss (formerly of Social Club), along with an extensive selection of international wines and specialty cocktails.

Rooftop 98 (credit: YONATAN BEN HAIM)

In the hotel’s new spa, there are two treatment rooms offering a variety of massages performed by some of the best massage therapists in Tel Aviv, and these are an integral part of the special summer package.

The summer deal is valid from Saturday to Wednesday (excluding Thursdays and Fridays) and is available exclusively through the hotel’s website. For those seeking an urban vacation in the nonstop city, the Mayer House Hotel offers the perfect combination of central location, meticulous design, and excellent service — with the bonus of indulgence at a chef restaurant, cocktail bar, rooftop pool, and spa.