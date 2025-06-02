$400 to the Seychelles? Arkia will fly to the islands starting this June

Arkia announced that it will fly directly to the Seychelles starting June 20, 2025 (but only until July 25). It will be a weekly flight on Fridays from Tel Aviv (returning on Saturdays) on an Airbus 330-200, which includes business class, economy plus, and economy class.

The destination announcement comes in the wake of Air Seychelles’ flight cancellations through the end of July, due to the security instability in Israel. The airline has operated a direct route between Tel Aviv and the popular islands for years, but has suspended flights from time to time due to the war in Gaza. Now Arkia is stepping into the vacuum left by the foreign airline and will try to capture a share of Israelis looking to spend the summer (June–July for now) at the exotic destination.

Ticket prices one way: Starting from $400 in economy class and from $600 in business class. However, while the flights appear on the company’s website, they cannot yet be booked at the time of this report's publication.

The price does not include luggage: For a trolley, you will need to add $30 one way, and for a suitcase, $80 one way, bringing the total to $510 one way, and $1,020 for a round trip.

Alongside the direct flights, Arkia will offer vacation packages that include flight + accommodation at selected hotels.

Flight duration: About 6 hours

Departure from Tel Aviv: Friday at 07:00

Return from Seychelles: Saturday at 11:00

Arkia CEO, Oz Berlowitz: "Amid the continued flight cancellations by foreign airlines, Arkia continues to listen to Israeli travelers and the high demand, and is reinstating the direct flight route to the Seychelles."