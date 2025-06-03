When white comes to life: The color trend that brings warmth back home

White has long ceased to be merely the color of walls or a cold minimalist style. Ahead of Shavuot 2025, a new design trend is taking shape that brings white back to center stage – but this time as a rich, warm, and inviting design language that creates a true sense of home.

“Many people think white is the simplest choice, but the opposite is true,” explains interior designer Guy Buchalter from Buchalter Studio for Architecture and Interior Design. “White is a whole family of shades – from cream to optic white. When designing with white, every shade and every material affect the feeling of the space – which is why the design requires precision, thought, and layering.”

The new whites are a home for warm and emotional aesthetics. Raw linen, soft cotton, bleached oak wood, handmade ceramics, and natural stones – all these create layers of texture and life. The result is a space that looks clean but feels full and rich. Refined, yet not cold or alienating.

Available at the KARE showroom (credit: PR)

The Furniture World Joins the Game

Erez Cohen, CEO and owner of KARE Israel, says that white shades actually offer the most room for creativity: “White blends with nearly every design style – classic, modern, Scandinavian, boho. It allows textures, materials, and forms to stand out.”

Cohen recommends insisting on high quality – a sofa in fine natural fabric, a metallic table with a matte finish, or a cream-toned armchair with presence – to create a sense of luxury and softness at the same time. Tzemer Fine Carpets chain – Styling: Livnat Ben Harush, Architects: Levi Hamizer (credit: ITAY BENIT)

Rugs as a Softness Focal Point

You can’t talk about white without talking about rugs. Yulia Koris, marketing manager at “Tzemer Fine Carpets,” explains: “Light rugs add warmth and a touch of softness. To avoid a flat look, it’s best to choose rugs with interesting textures – twists in the weave, tone-on-tone, delicate patterns.”

In areas prone to stains, she recommends rugs with texture that can mask signs of wear and fabrics that are easy to clean – a crucial solution for active family homes. Cladding, flooring, and sanitary fixtures by PORCELANOSA (credit: PR)

Bathrooms as a Spa Retreat

Bathrooms, too, are being upgraded with the new white, which resembles a boutique spa more than an operating room. Ronit Lang, CEO of Porcelanosa Israel, notes: “White tiles, cream-colored marble, light-toned sanitary ware – all these contribute to a sense of cleanliness and spaciousness.”

To avoid an overly cold appearance, she suggests incorporating light wood, soft textiles, and matte-finish faucets, along with warm lighting that makes all the difference between a clinical look and a pampering bathroom.

White House Project courtesy of Buchalter Studio (credit: Buchalter Studio)

How to Embrace the New White in Your Home:

Combine natural materials and diverse textures – this prevents a flat and one-dimensional appearance.Focus on practicality – choose furniture that’s easy to clean, tiles that resist moisture, and smart rugs.Add touches of warmth – potted plants, natural wood, warm lighting, and textiles that feel good on the skin.Work in layers – mix undertones of white (snow, cream, stone) to give the space depth and interest.

The white of 2025 doesn’t require us to turn our homes into sterile museums. On the contrary – it invites us to breathe, to pause, and to make space for light, air, and softness. The new white is like a blank page from which we can start anew – gently, simply, with much calm in the eyes and in the heart.