Stitch brings style home: A new capsule collection that turns summer into a fun home celebration

This summer is set to be playful, colorful, and full of style – and not just because of the heat or that carefree feeling in the air, but thanks to Stitch. Yes, that small, funny, and beloved blue alien who became one of Disney’s most iconic characters is back – not just on the big screen but also in home design, and in a big way.

This exclusive collection, created in official collaboration with Disney, manages to blend cheerful tropical design with practical products that fit seamlessly into everyday Israeli home life. These are original items that carry the trusted quality stamp of Vardinon and Naaman – and most of all, they bring a sense of fun without compromising on quality or comfort. Just like Stitch himself – an anarchic character with a big heart – this collection breaks routines, surprises, winks with humor, and still meets the needs of real families. Vardinon – Stitch Collection (credit: Geller Productions)

At Vardinon, a longstanding leader in home textiles, the focus is on sleep and leisure – especially for children. The 100% cotton sheets are soft and breathable, featuring double-sided designs with vibrant Stitch and Lilo graphics, turning the bed into a cheerful and ever-changing canvas. Alongside the sheets are lightweight summer blankets, cozy bathrobes perfect for lazy mornings or poolside fun, and towels in textures and colors that invite you to wrap yourself up – whether you're a small child or just young at heart. The graphic elements aren’t overly childish, so even parents with more subdued tastes can find items that blend beautifully into their home without compromising on aesthetics.

Naaman, for its part, extends the celebration into the kitchen and dining table – with transparent double-walled glass mugs adorned with Stitch illustrations and a lighthearted touch. Each sip becomes an invitation to smile, and every breakfast table gets a little Disney twist. The mugs come in four different designs, and the special launch price – just NIS 19.90 instead of NIS 59.90 – makes them not only a stylish highlight but also a great gift idea or family treat. Vardinon – Bathrobe and Towels (credit: Geller Productions)

Behind this collection lies a clear brand statement. Gil Gershon, Head of Marketing and E-commerce at the Naaman-Vardinon Group, emphasizes that beyond aesthetics, it’s about a commitment to quality of life at home. “Children deserve not only exciting design – but also uncompromising quality,” he says. “We make sure that our kids’ bedding is made of 100% cotton – safe for sensitive skin and suitable for all seasons. We’ve set a goal to improve the experience of sleeping and spending time at home while adhering to strict international standards, and that’s especially evident in our collections for children and babies.”

During the launch period, both brands are offering a special benefit for NV CLUB members and new signups – 40% off capsule collection items when purchasing two or more products. This is an excellent opportunity to refresh your home with new items that bring lightness, fun, and color – without sacrificing comfort, quality, or style.

The collection is available at Vardinon and Naaman stores across the country and online. The offer is valid until June 8, 2025, or while supplies last – so anyone looking for a fun way to refresh their home (or the perfect end-of-year gift for the coolest teacher) should act fast.