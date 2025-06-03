Hermès fashion house launches designer headphones for $15,000

The French fashion house Hermès is launching designer headphones priced at an estimated $15,000. The headphones are part of the company’s effort to expand into worlds beyond fashion and home design. This is done through its Ateliers Horizons department, which merges traditional craftsmanship with technological innovation. One of the department’s latest projects includes the development of “Sound” – a series of high-end audio equipment, including DJ consoles, speakers, and now wireless headphones. These creations are characterized by meticulous handcraftsmanship, featuring quality leather and metallic finishes inspired by Hermès’ iconic designs over the years.

The new wireless headphones, beyond being truly beautiful, were inspired by the famous Kelly bag of the prestigious fashion house, and are intended to deliver “sound with an artistic character.” This approach ensures that each item in the series is not only a functional audio device but also a work of art that expresses the brand’s commitment to luxury and refined craftsmanship.

Hermès' iconic Kelly bag (credit: official website, screenshot)