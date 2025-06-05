This new feature at Shefayim Water Park will make your summer perfect!

Summer is already here, and Shefayim Water Park promises you a more worthwhile experience than ever. This year, the park has introduced a smart new measure that will change the entire experience—limiting the daily number of visitors to less than half of the permitted capacity, in order to maintain a high standard of service, minimize crowding and queues, and maximize enjoyment and overall experience.

So how do you know summer has arrived? The swimming season officially begins this month, and the weather is perfectly in sync with the start of activity at this popular water park. The park offers attractions and facilities for a very wide range of ages and recreational preferences.

The park includes areas designed for toddlers and children, featuring 140 water fountains, a jungle-themed play zone with suitable equipment, the largest wave pool of its kind in Israel, and 31 water slides spread across eight areas. These include tube slides for solo or tandem rides, among them the one-of-a-kind Crazy Cones slide in Israel, and a two-person tube ride through a dark tunnel with special effects.

Want water slides? Shefayim Water Park (credit: MEITAL DOR)

Thrill-seekers will enjoy extreme water slides: Racer slides using special surfboards, a fast “Storm” slide, Kamikaze slides, and a winding slalom course. Alongside these are more relaxed slides and spacious pools, some of which are shaded.

The Pirate Ship area is a major attraction, with six slides and water cannons leading into a large pool. A unique highlight is the world’s largest water bucket, which tips every four minutes.

Throughout the park are shaded and accessible seating areas, spacious layouts, and dining zones offering a variety of food and drinks served in biodegradable containers. The park recommends ordering food via a QR code available on-site and on the website, allowing you to collect your meal once it’s ready—no need to wait in line. Shefayim Water Park (credit: Modern Talking)

At the entrance, a new convenience store and personal locker area are available. The park is accessible to people with disabilities, located near Kibbutz Shefayim, and includes a regulated parking area.

Shefayim Water Park collaborates with most consumer clubs, especially those associated with military and security forces. The full list is available on the park’s website, where you must reserve tickets in advance for the dates when the park is open to the public.

Prices and Opening Hours:

For a family admission (4 tickets or more): NIS 125 per visitor for the entire season.

In May–June: NIS 142 via online booking, NIS 150 at the gate.

In July–August: NIS 148 via online booking, NIS 155 at the gate.

Opening hours on days when the park is open to the public (advance reservation required): 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. On days with afternoon-to-evening swimming, hours are updated accordingly.