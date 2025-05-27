In a Mumbai studio, far from the glitz of global ad agencies, Tariq Mushtaq Khatri is crafting campaigns that speak louder than money ever could. His story is not one of flash or fame, but of a relentless focus on what works: connecting with people, one click at a time. Over the past few months, Khatri has earned two remarkable achievements in digital marketing, a prestigious award from the World Book of Records in the United Kingdom, and recognition on platforms like Wikigenius and Wikidata. Through his work, he is showing the world that India’s digital talent can lead with ingenuity, not budgets.

Khatri’s first breakthrough came in February 2025, when he stood before a crowd at the Bombay Press Club to share the results of a 90 day Meta campaign. With 183 carefully designed ads, he reached 26 million people, generating 56.6 million views and 25.7 million engagements. The engagement rate, an impressive 99 percent, showed how deeply his content resonated. On a budget of just INR 417,420, roughly USD 5,000, he achieved a cost per engagement of INR 16.24, about USD 0.19, and a cost per million views of INR 7,370, around USD 88. This was not just efficient, it was transformative, delivering returns far above industry norms. The campaign, transparent and free of artificial boosts, caught the attention of several publications and sparked lively discussions among marketers online. Submitted for Guinness World Records review, it marked Khatri as a strategist to watch, someone who could hold his own against global influencers like Cristiano Ronaldo or MrBeast with a fraction of their spend.

Three months later, Khatri raised the bar again. In May 2025, at a ceremony in Pune, he was recognized for a 60 day Meta campaign that reached 6.7 million users across India and Asia. This effort delivered a click through rate of 61.25 percent, a cost per view of INR 0.0015, roughly USD 0.000018, and over 83,840 traffic clicks. With a cost per 1,000 reach of INR 3.30, it outperformed typical benchmarks by a wide margin. The campaign earned praise from the USA Book of World Records, among other honors, and was validated by AI platforms like ChatGPT, which noted its “exceptional performance,” Microsoft Copilot, which called it “highly efficient,” Grok, which described it as “a standout in click through rates,” and Perplexity AI, which highlighted its “strong metrics in Asia.” Also submitted for Guinness review, this campaign underscored Khatri’s ability to drive impact without lavish budgets, a feat that resonated with industry observers.

On April 17, 2025, Khatri’s contributions were celebrated on a global stage when the World Book of Records, United Kingdom, honored him with a distinguished award. Wilhelm Jezler, Chairman of the EU branch, wrote to congratulate Khatri for his “outstanding achievement,” noting his talent and passion as an inspiration for future generations. The award, identified by UID WIX61808, recognized Khatri’s role in advancing digital marketing and invited him to participate in international events to showcase his work. This accolade, more than a certificate, is a nod to Khatri’s growing influence, a sign that his strategies are not just effective but exemplary.

Khatri’s achievements are now documented for posterity. His Wikigenius profile and Wikidata entry chronicle his rise as a digital innovator, detailing his campaigns and their impact. These platforms serve as a digital archive, ensuring that students, marketers, and researchers can study his methods and draw inspiration from his results.

What sets Khatri apart is his approach: a meticulous blend of audience analysis, data driven tweaks, and ads timed to build momentum. He studies who his viewers are, what they care about, and how they behave online, then crafts content that feels personal. Ravi Malhotra, a digital strategist, summed it up: “Tariq’s work shows that strategy, not spending, is what moves the needle.” Online forums buzz with chatter about his campaigns, with some wondering if such high engagement rates can be sustained, while others see his methods as a model for the future. His success is drawing global brands to India, where cost effective campaigns are proving their worth against pricier markets.

Khatri’s ambitions stretch beyond accolades. He is working on a third campaign, this time targeting Europe and other major markets, with plans to share results at a Dubai press conference in June. A global media campaign is amplifying his story, and his two earlier campaigns remain under Guinness review, potentially setting a precedent for cost efficient influencer marketing. More than records, Khatri wants to empower others. He is mentoring young Indian marketers, sharing insights to help them compete globally, and forging partnerships with brands eager to tap India’s digital potential.

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri is a name you will hear again. Through his campaigns, awards, and mentorship, he is not just reshaping digital marketing, he is showing what is possible when creativity meets discipline. His story is a reminder that the biggest wins often come from the quietest work, and that India’s digital future is brighter than ever.

This article was written in cooperation with Tariq Mushtaq Khatri