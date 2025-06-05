Idan Amedi does it again: Will star in a new campaign worth NIS 6 million

The veteran real estate company Y.H. Dimri, controlled by Yigal Dimri, is launching a new branding campaign led by the well-known and beloved presenter Idan Amedi. The campaign, with a total investment of approximately NIS 6 million, focuses on the values of perseverance, commitment, and self-fulfillment – messages that gain added significance precisely during this complex period in Israel. The filming took place at the beginning of the month in selected locations, including at the company's project sites.

The campaign joins two previous campaigns starring Amedi and constitutes a direct continuation of a collaboration that has been going on for five years – a connection that appears to be authentic, consistent, and value-based. The song “Chelek Mehazman” (“Part of the Time”), one of Amedi’s most prominent hits, also accompanies the current version of the campaign, which will span across various platforms: Television, digital, social media, and outdoor signage, and is expected to run for about three weeks.

"A figure like Idan is exactly what's needed in this period"

For Dimri, this is a peak year – its entry into the TA-35 index, alongside impressive launches of hundreds of housing units in the luxury neighborhoods of Bavli and Sde Dov in Tel Aviv. The company sees Amedi not only as a presenter but as a figure who embodies the Israeli spirit: Stability, reliability, responsibility, and a sense of mission, alongside humility and accessibility.

Amir Cohen, VP of Marketing and Sales at Dimri, explains: “The decision to continue our path with Idan was natural. It’s a connection based on shared values – and also on friendship. Today the public is looking for an anchor, and a figure like Idan, with his love for the country and the authenticity he radiates, is exactly what's needed in this period.”

Cohen adds that the company itself has also undergone an accelerated process of change: Significant expansion in its nationwide presence, adaptations to the dynamic market, and the adoption of advanced technologies. But above all – it has remained faithful to its core principles: Personal guidance, commitment to customers, and service at eye level.