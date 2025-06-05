It's really a fight to the top: Arkia’s new European route

Arkia will operate for the first time a direct flight route from Tel Aviv to the city of Geneva in Switzerland. Geneva is one of the central and influential cities in Europe. It is a sought-after destination among Israelis, business people, and official representatives, thanks to the concentration of international institutions, a rich cultural scene, nearby ski resorts, and popular entertainment and shopping centers.

Flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting July 7, 2025. Prices will start at $199 one way.

As a reminder, Arkia recently announced an increase in the New York route with two additional flights per week — bringing the total to five direct weekly flights. Additionally, the company announced the renewal of the direct route to the Seychelles islands for just over a month, starting June 20 until the end of July.