Decathlon launches a campaign for collaborative physical activity

Decathlon launches the campaign "Buddy up, Summer's calling." It encourages collaborative physical activity with friends – because when you move together, you get stronger together and enjoy more.

Decathlon’s new summer campaign, Buddy up, Summer's calling, encourages exercisers to find their "fitness buddy" – the friend who will turn every workout into an event of energy, connection, and enjoyment. The focus is not only on achieving a toned body but on feeling good, health, and togetherness.

The campaign draws inspiration from real fitness moments – whether preparing for a vacation abroad, releasing work stress, or finally trying to figure out what to do with the resistance band at home. It offers a diverse fitness experience tailored to every level and style – with equipment carefully selected to allow everyone to move in a way that suits them.

The equipment chosen for the campaign emphasizes comfort, functionality, and portability – easy to store, simple to use, and adapted to a busy lifestyle. With products like compact resistance bands, ankle weights, and sweat-wicking tank tops – you can head out for a workout anywhere and anytime, with a friend.

Decathlon’s summer encourages connection between people through movement, comfort, and a positive approach to fitness. Instead of striving for an external result – the campaign centers on the feeling, experience, and power of togetherness. With the right products – anyone can make working out a natural part of their day and build a summer of experiences and memories in motion.

The products can be found at all 11 Decathlon branches nationwide, on the company’s website, and on the app.



