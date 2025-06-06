Exactly what we’ve been waiting for – the fashion and fitness brand launches an online store

After entering the Israeli market with its first store at BIG FASHION Glilot in February, the brand is now also launching a full digital front. OYSHO, the sports and leisurewear brand from the giant Inditex Group, is launching its online store in Israel on Wednesday, May 28.

Starting this week, Israeli women will be able to enjoy all of the brand’s collections through the website oysho.com and the new OYSHO app. The brand is showcasing all of its collections on a digital platform designed to enhance the customer’s shopping experience at every stage.

OYSHO stands out for combining comfort, style, and functionality in its sports collections, promoting an active lifestyle and offering items suitable for both everyday wear and physical activity.

OYSHO BACKTOTRAINING (credit: PR abroad)

On the website and app, customers can find the full range of studio sports collections (OYSHO Studio), including fitness, yoga, Pilates, barre, running, and racket sports. In addition to athletic gear, OYSHO offers a wide variety of athleisure clothing—a blend of casualwear with a sporty look, perfect for moments of leisure. Collections like The Club present an everyday look with a sporty touch.

The new website offers a variety of advanced services: A full collection featuring the latest trends and new arrivals, the option to save favorite items and receive alerts when they’re back in stock, order and return tracking, quick and easy payment with secure saved payment details, free shipping to stores, and early access to promotions.

OYSHO’s online store joins its two existing physical locations in Israel—Azrieli Mall Tel Aviv and BIG FASHION Glilot.