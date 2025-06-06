Tamnoon chain launches summer swimwear collection at unbeatable prices

The fashion chain Tamnoon is currently launching its 2025 summer swimwear collection – a colorful, flattering, and up-to-date collection that offers a wide variety of models for women, men, and children, at unprecedented prices of only NIS 40 for adults and NIS 30 for children.

The new collection includes one-piece swimsuits and bikinis for women in shaping and trendy cuts, alongside bold tropical prints, classic black designs, and complementary items such as kimonos, beach skirts, and summer accessories. All models are designed with comfort and suitability for a wide range of body types in mind – so that every woman can feel great, whether at the beach, by the pool, or on vacation.

This move is part of the chain’s vision to make quality fashion accessible at friendly prices, even during a time of significant cost of living. “We believe every woman deserves to enjoy a swimsuit she loves – without compromising on quality and without overpaying,” said the chain.

In addition, Tamnoon recently launched the “Last Call” area – a dedicated section in the chain’s stores that includes final items from the most sought-after collections, sold at a promotional price of just NIS 30. The items are available in limited quantities and subject to availability, which varies between branches.

Tamnoon chain, currently celebrating 30 years of activity, has over 80 branches across the country and is in a phase of rapid expansion. Recently, new branches opened at Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv, Globus Center Mavki'im in Ashkelon, BIG Karmiel Gat, Sirkin in Petah Tikva, and additional locations, as part of a transition to large-scale centers nationwide. The collection is already available at all of the chain’s branches.