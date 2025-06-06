The small items that make a difference

In the heart of Tel Aviv, in the Levontin neighborhood, there are two stores located directly opposite each other, offering a glimpse into a whole world of meticulous and captivating design. In addition to furniture, sofas, dining areas, chairs, mirrors, and rugs, the store offers a complete lifestyle experience—one that goes down to the smallest details. From the towel in the kitchen or bathroom, to the natural concrete tray on which the soap rests, or the perfect yoga set that, in addition to its quality, is beautifully designed and adds a design touch and a sense of style to the space.

The Lenya yoga mat is part of a stunning series of accessories that will add a touch of beauty to your yoga practice.The mat is made of cork, linen, and foam composed of 30% recycled polyethylene, with a delicate interplay of colors and textures that will stimulate your senses. The mat is beautiful enough not to be stored away after each use, and it includes handles and carrying straps.

This knitted cloth is made of 100% organic cotton. The cloth is functional and beautiful, made of soft knitted fabric, which makes it highly absorbent and durable. It can be washed and reused again and again. Combine the cloth with other Humdakin textiles and in different colors to create a beautiful and stylish home.

Tip: The cloth is perfect next to the sink or as a cleaning cloth. You can also use it as a table cloth. The weave of the cloth and its lovely colors make it an ideal item for adding a touch of style to your table décor!

Humdakin is a Danish lifestyle and home cleaning brand. It was founded after its founder, Camilla Schram, identified a gap in the market for ecological and allergy-friendly cleaning and lifestyle products. The brand's inspiration, both in appearance and fragrance, comes from Denmark's beaches and forests, and all the ingredients are Nordic—like buckthorn, chamomile, and local peonies. All the brand's products are made under supervision and fair working conditions. The brand’s essence and goal is to help the consumer fall a little more in love with their home through these high-quality products, and to contribute to a sense of everyday luxury at home.

The beautiful stone stand will be perfect in your bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom, on the dresser.You can use it for soap and toothbrushes, or makeup brushes and rings—or anything else you want, with lots of style.

The Flex box is a metal box that hangs on the base rail and remains fixed in place thanks to the magnet in the rail. A multi-functional magnetic shelving system for a more beautiful and organized life.

The Flex system is manufactured with a strong emphasis on material quality, functionality, and unique design, in the best tradition of Nordic design.A variety of dedicated accessories, such as hanging hooks, shelves, and boxes, can be attached to the shelf rails, allowing you to create your own custom system according to your needs.

The Flex system can be placed in the kitchen, home office, entryway, bathroom, and more.