No longer just a hobby: The home cooking arena has become semi-professional

In recent years, the home kitchen has undergone a fundamental transformation — from an operational, functional place meant to "complete tasks" to a space that lives and breathes, meticulously planned, and fulfills a deep need for creation, precision, and self-expression. More and more people find themselves spending significant time in the kitchen: Cooking, experimenting, photographing, hosting, and above all — enjoying themselves.

Alongside the growing attention to nutrition, quality cooking, and the abundance of culinary content in the media and online, investment is also increasing in the space where all of this takes place. Guy Natan, Deputy CEO of Semel Kitchens, explains: "People today see the kitchen as a central area in the home – both practically and socially. It has become an arena that enables you to work like a chef – just at home. With all the tools, surfaces, systems – and with a full sense of control over everything going on around you."

Semel Kitchens (credit: ELAD GONEN) Semel Kitchens (credit: Eran Turgeman)

The kitchen is no longer closed off or isolated. Its design almost always integrates with the public space of the home – creating a renewed demand for a balance between appearance and functionality. Natan emphasizes: "Clients ask, on one hand, for a kitchen with presence – aesthetic, designed, clean – and on the other hand, one that allows working in a logical flow. We plan spaces that are organized according to workstations, with customized storage solutions, smart ovens, powerful cooktops, spacious work surfaces, taps with boiling water, wine refrigerators – every detail is considered."

Beyond the technical aspect, there's also an emotional layer. According to Natan, home cooking has changed in that it is no longer an isolated activity. "The kitchen is part of life – not a separate moment from it. Parents want to cook and talk with their children at the same time, to host while preparing, to be present – not disconnected behind closed doors. And therefore, the kitchen needs to function as a space that connects, not just as a technical infrastructure."

Semel Kitchens (credit: Idan & Eitan Photography) Guy Natan, Deputy CEO of Semel Kitchens (credit: Maayan Natan)

This change in approach also affects the distribution of space in the home. Many families today allocate a larger area to the kitchen – sometimes 20–25 square meters – out of an understanding that it has become the center of activity and gathering in the home. It’s the place where people cook, host, taste, learn – and also remember.

The new kitchen is no longer just about efficiency, but also about expression. Kitchen planning has become a dialogue between the household’s lifestyle and the tools that allow them to express it. At Semel Kitchens, this is clearly recognized. "We work today with clients who know exactly what they want," says Natan. "They’re not just looking for a beautiful kitchen – but one that feels like a chef's suit tailored precisely for them."

Ultimately, the kitchen is not just a space – it’s a worldview. And the more time we spend in it, the more we discover that the entire home begins to revolve around it.