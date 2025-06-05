The products that will stand up to the Israeli heat

Summer is in full swing, and the leading brands in deodorants and laundry products are not lagging behind: Dove, the number one women's deodorant brand in Israel, presents new versions with refreshing fragrances and advanced skincare technology; AXE, the leading men's deodorant brand, is launching new premium fragrances developed in collaboration with global perfumers; and Badin brings the luxury experience of boutique hotels straight to the washing machine, with three new indulgent fragrances.

Dove, the leading women’s deodorant brand in Israel, is one of the best-known and most beloved brands that has been with us for decades. Now, in honor of summer, it is launching new antiperspirant spray and roll-on products: Dove Talco and Dove with Aloe Vera and Rose Water fragrance.

The deodorants provide active sweat protection for up to 72 hours and also:

Feature Pro-Ceramide technology to care for underarm skin

Contain ¼ moisturizing cream

For softer, smoother, and more beautiful underarm skin

0% alcohol

Antiperspirant

From 2004 until 2030, Dove will help boost the self-esteem of ¼ billion teenagers.

AXE

AXE, the number one men’s deodorant brand in Israel, launched last year its premium line offering new scents crafted by world-leading perfumers and including four fragrances: Aqua Bergamot, Blue Lavender, Copper Santal, and Green Geranium. Now, AXE is expanding the premium line with two new scents: Black Vanilla and Purple Patchouli.

AXE Premium provides protection that lasts all day thanks to:• An invigorating and refreshing scent with essential oils, created by world-renowned perfumers

• Freshness for up to 72 hours

• Contains twice the protective ingredients compared to AXE’s standard body spray line

• Fragrance with essential oils

Badin

Badin, the well-known laundry brand that has accompanied the Israeli public for decades, is for many synonymous with the scent of home, laundry, cleanliness, and good memories. It is launching a new fragrance collection inspired by boutique hotels—luxurious scents that create a sense of calm and a pampering vacation atmosphere.

The unique series offers three new products:

Sweet Royal – sweet fruit scents with delicate flowers and a touch of rose. The sophisticated blend of warm and sweet fragrances gives clothes a royal and pleasant pampering feel.

Elegance Care – a sophisticated blend of warm and indulgent scents of musk, amber roses with almond oil, providing a luxurious and elegant aroma to clothes.

Luxurious Touch – an addictive and deep scent of spiced fruits that gives clothes a spark of freshness, elegance, and sophistication.