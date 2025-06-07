The new app that provides an efficient and quick solution for farmers

Good news for farmers and inspectors in Israel: Adama Makhteshim has launched a free app called AgroApp, which includes a database of all pesticides approved in Israel. Using the app, farmers can perform efficient and accurate searches by filtering pesticides according to crop, pest, active ingredient, and number of days before harvest.

The company further explains that AgroApp provides a link to the product label on the Ministry of Agriculture website and includes a spraying calculator – the farmer enters the volume into the calculator and receives spraying instructions. It provides farmers with information on pests, pesticide dosages, and recommended usage.

Additionally, AgroApp serves as a client management tool for inspectors, enabling direct communication between the inspector and the farmer, and generates a variety of reports, such as: Visit summary and recommendations for the farmer, meeting tracking reports, farmer database reports, and plot reports.

AgroApp (credit: Adama)

The company also explains that the information in the app is anonymous and protects user privacy. Adama Makhteshim does not have access to client details in the system or to data entered or generated through it.

Simi Fuchs Wolf, Marketing Manager at Makhteshim - Adama, stated: "After an in-depth research process and listening to needs from the field – both from farmers and from inspectors – we launched the AgroApp, which brings a real change to daily work routines. AgroApp allows access to accurate and accessible information about pesticides and their use and also offers advanced tools for inspectors – for client management, meeting tracking, and report generation at the push of a button. As a company leading agricultural operations, Adama Makhteshim continues to innovate and develop valuable advanced solutions, and we are proud to provide a practical and free solution for those working in agriculture."