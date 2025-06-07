A national supercomputer for artificial intelligence will be established in Modi'in

Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut has been chosen to host one of the central and most significant national projects of the State of Israel in the field of artificial intelligence: An AI Supercomputer Center led by the company Nebius. The building itself will be constructed by Mega Or and will be built on a designated site in the city.

According to reports, work on the project is expected to begin during 2026, with a total investment of approximately NIS 500 million — NIS 160 million of which will be funded by the government. This is one of the most advanced AI facilities of its kind in the world, based on NVIDIA H100 technologies, and will be used for developments in areas such as machine learning, computational medicine, robotics, language systems, and more. The facility will be available to academia, research institutions, startups, and tech companies, and will serve as an advanced national infrastructure.

The establishment of the facility in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut is a direct result of accelerated and strategic urban development, which in recent years has positioned the city as a preferred destination for technology companies. Already today, dozens of high-tech companies operate in the city in various fields, benefiting from advanced infrastructure, a high-quality education system, a pleasant living environment, and a strategic location.

Mayor Haim Bibas: "The national project will bring to the city even more advanced high-tech industry, more researchers, startups, and academics. Already today, dozens of high-tech companies operate in the city, having chosen it thanks to its location, infrastructure, and high-quality urban environment, and they are an integral part of our city’s growth. The establishment of the national supercomputer will place Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut on Israel's innovation map."